Infosys and Spark New Zealand Collaborate for Technology Delivery Model

Infosys, a digital services and consulting company, and Spark New Zealand, the telecommunications and digital services provider, have entered into a strategic agreement to support the transformation of Spark’s technology delivery model through digital innovation.

Advertisment

The collaboration will utilise Infosys Topaz—an AI-first suite of services, solutions, and platforms based on generative AI technologies—and Infosys Cobalt, which supports enterprises in accelerating their cloud adoption journeys. Together, these platforms aim to optimise Spark’s IT operations while advancing its strategy of delivering digital and AI-driven customer experiences.

Infosys will contribute its global capabilities in DevOps and software engineering to support the development, testing, integration, and delivery of Spark’s systems and applications. The company will also assist in providing monitoring and operational support.

Spark will retain ownership of its IT assets, as well as oversight of its technology architecture, product design, innovation roadmap, and business applications, with support from Infosys’s global expertise.

Advertisment

Matt Bain, Data and Marketing Director, Spark, said, “Infosys has collaborated with Spark for over 16 years, working alongside our local teams to support the applications that enable Spark to deliver new products and digital experiences for our customers. We are now building on this relationship to allow our teams to focus on our technology strategy and the product roadmaps that will grow our competitive advantage, while leveraging Infosys’ global scale to execute these plans quickly and efficiently and accessing Infosys’ investment in AI and innovation to enable us to keep delivering great experiences for our customers.”

Raja Shah, EVP and Industry Head, Global Markets, Infosys, said, “We are thrilled to deepen our long-standing collaboration with Spark and contribute to its ambitious digital transformation journey, leveraging Infosys Topaz and Infosys Cobalt. Our global capabilities and innovative solutions will aim to deliver significant cost efficiencies, and over time we will work together to enhance customer experience through AI-driven insights and automation. This collaboration underscores our commitment to driving impactful change and supporting Spark in achieving its strategic goals.”

As part of the agreement, Infosys will expand its local workforce in New Zealand to complement its global operations, ensuring the retention of essential local support and expertise.

Advertisment

Read More:

Integrating AI, data analytics, and Technologies Help Businesses

Advertisment

How to use Analytics to Regulate Expenditure and Achieve Business Growth?

Rising Costs vs. Stagnant Margins is a Major Concern

Servers and Data Storage both are the Pillars