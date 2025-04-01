Infosys Collaborates with Linux Foundation to Advance Responsible AI

Infosys has announced a collaboration with Linux Foundation Networking (LFN) to promote the adoption of Responsible AI principles and domain-specific AI across global networks. LFN facilitates open-source networking projects, and this initiative aims to integrate AI technologies responsibly and effectively within the industry.

As part of the collaboration, Infosys has contributed its Responsible AI Toolkit and AI application development framework, which are part of the Infosys Topaz AI offerings, to two networking projects—Salus and Essedum.

Salus : Developed using Infosys' Responsible AI Toolkit, Salus provides technical guardrails to detect and mitigate AI-related risks such as bias, privacy concerns, and harmful content. It also enhances model transparency to ensure ethical AI deployment.

Essedum: Built on Infosys' seed code and AI networking solutions, Essedum leverages the AI application development framework to facilitate the integration of AI data, models, and applications within the networking sector.

Infosys and Linux Partnership for Responsible AI Framework

This collaboration aligns with Infosys’ broader commitment to responsible, effective, and sustainable AI development. By contributing to open-source projects, Infosys aims to drive industry-wide advancements in AI-driven networking while addressing challenges related to transparency, security, and ethical considerations.

The partnership underscores the growing role of AI in networking and highlights the importance of responsible AI frameworks in ensuring sustainable and efficient deployment across global digital infrastructures.

“Our efforts to further domain-specific AI are coming to fruition with the addition of these new projects, and we are incredibly grateful to Infosys for their contributions,” said Arpit Joshipura, General Manager, Networking, Edge and IoT at the Linux Foundation. “Creating combined, open and unified frameworks will only accelerate AI-driven innovation. By introducing accessible solutions for Responsible AI and integrating data sharing, domain-specific AI tools, and application development under one roof, we are enabling the industry to build smarter, more efficient networks."

“At Infosys, we are deeply committed to advancing innovation that solves complex challenges while upholding transparency, fairness, and trust. Our collaboration with the Linux Foundation is a testament to our shared vision of embedding Responsible AI principles into actionable solutions. Linux Foundation’s efforts in driving excellence in open-source networking projects have been remarkable. With our strong AI capabilities, powered by Infosys Topaz, we actively support this endeavor, helping organizations harness domain-specific AI responsibly and effectively across global networks,” said Mohammed Rafee Tarafdar, Chief Technology Officer, Infosys.

