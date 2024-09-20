Infosys Extends Strategic Collaboration with Posti

Infosys, a global digital services and consulting provider, has announced the extension of its strategic collaboration with Posti, the delivery and logistics services provider in Finland, Sweden, and the Baltics. This extended partnership aims to improve Posti’s customer experience and operational efficiency while continuing to innovate and scale its IT operations.

Advertisment

AI-Driven Approach with Infosys Topaz

As part of this collaboration, Infosys will implement an AI-driven approach using its Infosys Topaz platform, which leverages generative AI technologies to enhance operational efficiencies and service quality for Posti. Additionally, Infosys Cobalt will utilize its Live Enterprise Application Management Platform (LEAP) to provide NextGen Application Management Services. This will accelerate Posti's cloud journey and improve overall business productivity.

Five Years of IT System Improvements

Advertisment

Over the past five years, Infosys has supported Posti by improving the resilience of its IT systems, reducing outages, and enhancing its cybersecurity capabilities. The collaboration has also enabled Posti to modernize front-end applications and replace outdated legacy systems.

Petteri Naulapää, CIO & SVP, ICT and Digitalization, Posti Group, said, “We are pleased to announce the renewal of our collaboration with Infosys for another seven years. By harnessing the power of AI through Infosys Topaz and cloud capabilities through Infosys Cobalt, we aim to create a more efficient and customer centric organization. The collaboration with Infosys will accelerate our digital transformation journey and help us deliver exceptional services, optimize our operations, and strengthen our position as a leading delivery and logistics provider.”

Karmesh Vaswani, EVP and Global Head Retail, Consumer Goods & Logistics, Infosys, said, "Building on our growing presence in the Nordics and proven expertise in AI-powered transformation, Infosys is thrilled to announce the renewal of our strategic collaboration with Posti. This extension demonstrates our unwavering commitment to delivering next-generation services and solutions specifically tailored to address the unique challenges faced by our clients in the Nordics. By leveraging cutting-edge Gen AI alongside our comprehensive digital suite, we aim to propel Posti's competitiveness even further within Finland, Sweden, and the Baltics. This next phase of our work will empower Posti to not only become a leader in the logistics and e-commerce sector, but a true digital frontrunner in the Nordics."

Advertisment

Read More:

GTM strategy is to expand base in India, Ashish Johri, Teleperformance

