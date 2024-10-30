Infosys Finacle Launches Finacle Data and AI Suite for AI Integration

Infosys Finacle, part of EdgeVerve Systems, a subsidiary of Infosys, has announced the release of the Finacle Data and AI Suite. This solution set is designed to enable banks to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into their digital operations, providing tools to support the AI journey within banking enterprises.

The suite aims to support banks in developing AI solutions with transparency and scalability. The platform includes low-code capabilities to help banks prepare data, develop AI models, and gain actionable insights throughout their operations.

Integration with Infosys Topaz AI Offerings

The Finacle Data and AI Suite aligns with Infosys Topaz, an AI-first framework that emphasizes ethical, compliant AI use. Topaz incorporates generative AI technology, and its responsible-by-design framework prioritizes ethical standards in AI, including privacy, security, and regulatory adherence.

The Finacle Data and AI Suite consists of three key components:

1. Finacle Data Platform

The Finacle Data Platform provides an automated data pipeline to process and deliver data for AI applications and organizational needs. It includes a modular data lakehouse with BIAN (Banking Industry Architecture Network)--inspired data models, allowing for rapid, interoperable data access through domain-specific data marts.

2. Finacle AI Platform

The Finacle AI Platform enables banks to build, train, and optimize AI solutions from a centralized interface. This platform includes pre-trained models, machine learning (ML) techniques, and a no-code approach, allowing both technical and non-technical users to create explainable AI solutions. It features an extensive library of pre-built use cases, supporting AI integration in various business processes.

Key tools within the AI Platform include model comparators, what-if simulations, and pattern analysis to improve model performance. The platform also incorporates responsible AI practices, offering tools for detecting biases and model drift. A synthetic data generation feature, currently patent-pending, is included to ensure data privacy during AI training.

3. Finacle Generative AI Offerings

The suite also includes generative AI tools for enterprise and customer-centric applications. These tools include the Finacle Knowledge AI Assistant for natural language processing-based information extraction from documents and the Finacle Support AI Assistant for enhanced ticket resolution for support teams. Generative AI is also integrated into the AI Platform, offering users an interactive interface for model selection and customization.

Infosys Finacle’s Data and AI Suite provides banks with tools for integrating AI, from data management to model deployment and optimization. With an emphasis on responsible AI practices, the suite supports the development of AI-driven banking operations, aligning with the ethical and regulatory standards prioritized by Infosys Topaz.



Sajit Vijayakumar, Chief Business Officer and Global Head, of Infosys Finacle, said, "AI is transforming banking by redefining the future of customer experience, risk management, and decision-making. By leveraging data at scale, AI empowers banks to anticipate needs, and personalized solutions, and drive growth with unprecedented agility. We are excited to introduce the Finacle Data and AI Suite as a definitive solution for banks seeking to harness the power of AI. The Finacle Data Platform lays out a robust data foundation, and the Finacle AI Platform abstracts the complexities of AI development, putting power in the hands of banks’ business teams to unlock the true potential of AI."



"Finacle's cutting-edge AI Suite for the banking industry harnesses the power of Microsoft Azure and Azure OpenAI Service to enable banks to scale AI initiatives and drive innovation across critical areas such as customer interactions, operations, and strategic decision-making,” said Marianne Roling, VP, Systems Integrators, Microsoft. “By leveraging AI, Infosys Finacle is laying the groundwork for a smarter, more agile, and resilient banking ecosystem."



Jerry Silva, Program VP, of IDC Financial Insights, said, “AI-fueled business is the next revolution in the financial services industry. However, success will be predicated on how quickly banks can integrate AI into their operations while maintaining governance and compliance. While generative AI has raised the urgency for adoption, long-term differentiation will come from a strong commitment to robust data readiness and responsible AI practice. Platforms like Finacle Data and AI Suite can support the banks’ goals of faster adoption of AI as a tool to respond quickly and effectively in a fast-evolving landscape."

