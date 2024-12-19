Infosys Inaugurates New Development Center in Kolkata

Infosys has opened a new 320,000 sq. ft. development centre (DC) in Kolkata, West Bengal. The facility, built with an investment exceeding INR 426 crore, can accommodate over 4,000 employees in a hybrid work model. Employees will work on advanced technologies such as cloud, artificial intelligence (AI), and digital solutions across industries including manufacturing, logistics, financial services, and energy and utilities.

The centre was inaugurated by Hon’ble West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. Other attendees included Babul Supriyo, Minister-in-Charge, Information Technology & Electronics and Public Enterprises and Industrial Reconstruction Departments; Sujit Bose, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Fire and Emergency Services; and Dr. Amit Mitra, Principal Chief Advisor to the Chief Minister and Finance Department. Representing Infosys were Jayesh Sanghrajka, CFO; Dinesh Rao, Chief Delivery Officer; Sunil Kumar Dhareshwar, Executive VP; and Niladri Prasad Mishra, Senior VP, along with senior government officials.

New Infosys Development Centre Sustainability Features

The development centre aligns with Infosys’ environmental, social, and governance (ESG) commitments and adheres to high-performance green building standards. The facility incorporates sustainable features such as:

- Low-energy cooling systems.

- Smart building automation.

- Rainwater harvesting systems.

- Wastewater recycling.

Employee Amenities

The centre includes flexible workstations, training facilities, and wellness centres to support employee productivity and well-being.

Mamata Banerjee, Hon’ble CM of West Bengal, said, “The inauguration of Infosys’ Kolkata Development Center is a hallmark investment in West Bengal, and we congratulate Infosys for its steadfast commitment to strengthening the state’s IT ecosystem. With a strong focus on fostering talent and community collaboration, we are confident that this development centre will significantly advance innovation across the region, create employment opportunities, and position West Bengal as a hub for IT excellence in India.”

Jayesh Sanghrajka, CFO, Infosys, said, “This important investment in West Bengal advances our commitment to fostering innovation and empowering our workforce across India. The development centre will not only drive business growth but also contribute towards enhancing the IT landscape in the state. By leveraging our rich talent pool in West Bengal, we aim to deliver cutting-edge solutions to our clients globally.”

