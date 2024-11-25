InfoVision Launches AlphaMetricx, AI-Powered Media Analytics Platform

InfoVision, an IT services provider specializing in enterprise digital transformation and modernization solutions, has announced the launch of AlphaMetricx (AMX). The platform, designed for media analyst teams and corporate communicators, utilizes artificial intelligence and custom large language models (LLMs) to deliver media insights, enhance workflows, and offer a personalized user experience.

Subscription-Based AI Media Analytics



AlphaMetricx is offered as a yearly subscription and provides real-time media analysis. By leveraging advanced AI algorithms, the platform converts large volumes of raw data into actionable strategies, enabling users to stay ahead of emerging trends and improve brand engagement. The platform’s machine learning capabilities ensure it evolves over time, delivering increasingly accurate insights.

Key Features of AlphaMetricx

Media Monitoring: Tracks traditional and social media, including online blogs, forums, and reviews. Customized Dashboards: Offers personalized dashboards with visual widgets that can be compiled into data reports and newsletter digests. PR Impact Score: A metric to evaluate media coverage quality, customizable based on factors such as brand reach, prominence, spokesperson, and strength. PR Message Congruence: Assesses the alignment of PR narratives with target audience engagement and impact.

The platform is tailored for public relations professionals and corporate communicators seeking to combine AI-driven analytics with human insights to improve decision-making and brand performance.

"As a digital transformation company, we have always believed in using technology to address challenges and transform ways of business. We realized that the media listening and analytics space has a lot of potential for AI applications. We knew that with the right blend of AI and human expertise, which our team already had, we could transform media intelligence," said Sean Yalamanchi, Founder and President of InfoVision Inc., while launching the platform.

AlphaMetricx Addresses Gaps in Media Monitoring with AI-Driven Insights

Challenges in Media Monitoring

AlphaMetricx (AMX), developed by InfoVision, addresses a key limitation of existing media monitoring tools: the inability to deliver fast, actionable insights that go beyond surface-level data. While traditional tools focus on reporting "what" happened, AMX empowers public relations professionals and communications leaders to understand the "why," enabling them to craft more effective corporate communication strategies.

Real-Time Insights and Usability

AMX delivers highly accurate and near real-time insights through an AI-driven platform. Its intuitive interface is designed for easy use, ensuring that professionals at all levels can leverage the platform without requiring extensive technical knowledge.

Developed by Industry Experts

The platform was created by InfoVision’s media analytics experts, who bring over 27 years of experience in digital solutions. This expertise has contributed to making AMX a highly reliable tool with advanced customization and AI capabilities.

Positioning in the Market

AlphaMetricx offers a unique combination of accuracy, user experience, and AI-driven analytics, positioning it as a comprehensive solution for modern media monitoring and corporate communication needs.

"We believe that AlphaMetricx will redefine how corporate communicators use media intelligence platforms for data analysis. With our advanced dashboards and human-like AI-generated insights, we will shatter the glass ceiling. And we won't stop there. There is more to come in 2025 in the form of newer data sources, predictive analytics, and advanced features," said Rajesh Kari, Global Business Leader and VP at AlphaMetricx.

Conclusion

AlphaMetricx represents InfoVision’s continued focus on integrating AI technologies into business solutions, providing media and PR teams with tools to streamline their processes, enhance data-driven strategies, and drive impactful engagement.

