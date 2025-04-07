Ingram Micro’s Xvantage Platform Recognised by iF Design Awards 2025

Ingram Micro announced that its Xvantage digital experience platform has received three iF Design Awards 2025 in the User Experience category. The recognition highlights the platform’s Mobile, Email to Order, and Insights & Recommendations features. Presented by the iF International Forum Design GmbH, the iF DESIGN AWARDS have been honoring excellence in product and digital design for over seven decades.

Advertisment

The features reflect Ingram Micro’s focus on transforming B2B distribution through user-centric digital solutions. Reportedly, this platform reduces transactional complexity, helping channel partners improve operational efficiency, leverage data, and streamline procurement workflows.

The Key Features include:

Xvantage Mobile: Offers on-the-go access to the platform, allowing users to place orders, track shipments, manage payments, and retrieve real-time insights via mobile devices.



Email to Order: This simplifies the procurement process by enabling the conversion of emailed quotes directly into orders using AI-driven automation.

Insights & Recommendations: Delivers tailored business insights and contextual recommendations powered by AI models, supporting more informed purchasing decisions.

Advertisment

Ingram Micro’s Xvantage Platform Got Recognition from a Global Jury

The 2025 edition of the iF DESIGN AWARDS saw nearly 11,000 submissions from 66 countries, reviewed by an international panel of 131 design experts from 23 countries. The awards acknowledged the Xvantage platform’s approach to digital design that enhances usability and drives partner success across the technology distribution ecosystem.

This recognition places Ingram Micro among past honourees such as Google, Meta, and Samsung, reflecting its strategic investment in digital platforms that support scalable, data-driven commerce for the IT channel.

Advertisment

“These three significant, highly valued awards are a testament to Ingram Micro’s continued transformation from technology distributor into a platform company,” said Sanjib Sahoo, President of Global Platform Group, Ingram Micro. “The user experience and speed to value are critical components of platform companies, and these honours validate the hard work and focus our teams have placed on driving innovation in this crucial area. We thank iF International Forum Design GmbH for their recognition of our achievements in design and elevating the user experience to a new level of engagement.”

"Winning three iF Design Awards is an incredible honour. This prestigious recognition is also excellent validation of the customer-centric design and user experience of our Xvantage digital platform, as well as a testament to the collaboration across our Ingram Micro Xvantage teams—including Product, UX, Engineering, Data, and more,” said Ambrish Verma, Chief Product Officer, Ingram Micro. “It’s exciting to see our work in design and innovation recognised globally, and even more rewarding to know we’re creating seamless, intelligent experiences that make a real difference for our channel partners."

Advertisment

Read More:

How to use Analytics to Regulate Expenditure and Achieve Business Growth?

We Emphasise on Interdependence of AI and Cloud technologies

Advertisment

Integrating AI, data analytics, and Technologies Help Businesses

AI, Security, and Quantum Computing Beholds the Future