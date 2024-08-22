Internet Society Reviews Traceability Clause in India's IT Rules 2021

The Delhi High Court has commenced hearings on the writ petitions challenging the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 (IT Rules 2021). As this legal process unfolds, the Internet Society (ISOC) has published a detailed brief that examines the 'traceability' requirement under the IT Rules 2021 and its potential impact on digital security, businesses, individuals, and the national economy.

Advertisment

Traceability Requirement for Social Media Intermediaries

One of the central issues in the IT Rules 2021 is the traceability mandate for significant social media intermediaries providing messaging services. This mandate requires platforms to identify the first originator of messages, which is a point of concern for services that utilize end-to-end encryption (e2ee) such as WhatsApp, Signal, and iMessage.

Impact on Encryption and User Privacy

Advertisment

ISOC’s brief highlights the challenges associated with implementing traceability measures. It discusses how methods like the Kamakoti proposal, hashing, and metadata analysis could weaken encryption, compromising the security of e2ee services. The brief also outlines the potential implications for user privacy, particularly for those who rely on secure communication channels.

Security and Technical Challenges

The brief also addresses various security and technical challenges related to traceability. This includes concerns about handling sensitive data and the feasibility of the proposed solutions. ISOC further explores the legal and technical complexities surrounding digital attribution, pointing out the difficulties in ensuring accurate identification while maintaining security and privacy.

Advertisment

Impact on Businesses and the Digital Economy

ISOC’s analysis considers the broader implications of traceability for different user groups and businesses, particularly in industries where secure communications are essential. The brief underscores the importance of evaluating the impact on the digital economy and user trust in online services as the debate over traceability continues.

Advertisment

Read More:

AI and ML are leading Cybersecurity, Manish Chasta, Eventus Security