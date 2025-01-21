Iris Global Services Delivers Over 2000 HP AIO Devices for Maharashtra

Iris Global Services, an ICT distributor and Value-Added Distributor (VAD) in India, has completed the delivery of over 2000 HP All-in-One (AIO) devices to COMnet Solutions, its Mumbai-based partner.

This delivery is part of the Maharashtra Government’s Food & Civil Supply (FCS) project, aimed at modernizing IT infrastructure in more than 400 ration shops across the state. By deploying advanced computing solutions, the initiative seeks to enhance operational efficiency and improve service delivery to citizens.

Strategic Focus Areas

Iris Global Services and COMnet Solutions are focused on supporting projects in surveillance, smart cities, education, state data centers, telecom networks, and traffic management initiatives. Their partnership underscores a commitment to providing cutting-edge IT solutions for large-scale government and private sector projects.

This collaboration demonstrates the pivotal role of advanced technology in driving modernization and efficiency in critical public services.

“We procured more than 2000 HP AIO systems from Iris Global for the FCS project. Over the next 12 months, we anticipate significant orders from Maharashtra, a domain we have mastered,” said Sanjay Divekar, Founder Partner, Comnet Solutions.

COMnet's expertise encompasses a diverse range of solutions, including smart city projects, data centers, and command-and-control systems. The company has achieved revenue exceeding Rs. 900 crore, with its net worth increasing by more than 50% since its inception. “It’s been a satisfying journey as we’ve evolved from basic solutions to high-grade technology,” Divekar added.

“Our relationship with Iris, led by Ms. Kamini Talwar and Mr. Sanjiv Krishen, is built on trust and cooperation. Together, we’ve achieved Rs 200 crore in business post-COVID,” said Divekar.

Hirekhan Pathan, Iris Global’s West Region Manager, emphasized their unwavering commitment: “We are ready to support COMnet with timely supplies for federal projects. Their successful execution of the Maharashtra FCS project is a testament to their capabilities.”

COMnet Solutions Establishes in Smart City and Banking Projects

COMnet Solutions has established a strong national presence, with notable contributions in regions such as Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nashik, and Kalyan-Dombivli. The company has been instrumental in implementing Smart City solutions, including data centers, application management systems, and traffic control systems, enhancing urban infrastructure and operational efficiency.

In the banking sector, COMnet has successfully executed projects valued at ₹300 crore, delivering advanced IT infrastructure to support critical financial operations. Additionally, the company generated ₹250 crore through federal projects during the post-COVID recovery period, contributing to the revitalization of government initiatives.

These accomplishments highlight COMnet's expertise in delivering large-scale IT solutions across diverse sectors, cementing its position as a trusted partner in India's digital transformation journey.

Sanjiv Krishen, Founder and CMD of Iris Global Services, praised the partnership: “COMnet Solution is a valued progressive partner. Their vision for India’s growth through digitalization is impeccable, having delivered several prestigious projects in Maharashtra. Iris is committed to serving them with timely delivery of technology products. Our cutting-edge ICT solutions focus on reliability, scalability, and customer success, positioning us as leaders in the digital transformation landscape.”

COMnet Expands Operations and Sets Ambitious Revenue Targets

With a workforce of 900 professionals, COMnet Solutions has established offices in Mumbai, Goa, Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Bhopal, Ahmedabad, Singapore, and Australia. The company remains dedicated to designing world-class IT solutions and fostering innovation across various sectors.

Commenting on the growth trajectory, Divekar stated, “The government’s emphasis on digital transformation presents significant opportunities, and we are committed to contributing to this journey."

Looking ahead, COMnet plans to expand its focus to include Surveillance, Smart City Projects, Education, Telecom, Healthcare, and Traffic Management. The company aims to achieve ₹1,200 crore in revenue by FY25, with aspirations to reach ₹2,000 crore by FY26.

