Iris Global Services Provides HP Desktops for Kerala eCourt Project

Iris Global Services, a Value-Added Distributor (VAD), has supplied HP All-in-One (AIO) desktops worth ₹7 crore for the Kerala eCourt Project.

Advertisment

Partnership for Modernization of ICT Solutions

The initiative was carried out in collaboration with Cochin-based ICPL Systems & Technologies. The project aims to modernize Kerala's judicial system by integrating advanced ICT solutions and enhancing efficiency and accessibility within the state’s courts.

Sanjiv Krishen, Founder CMD, Iris Global Services said. “We honour ICPL as a valued partner for their execution of the Kerala eCourt project. Iris Global is proud to deliver best-in-class technology that drives innovation and growth,"

Advertisment

eCourt Project Implements ICT Solutions Across Kerala

The eCourt Project, led by the Supreme Court of India, is part of the National Policy and Action Plan for Implementation of Information and Communication Technology in the Indian Judiciary (NPAPIICT). This initiative aims to improve the efficiency and accessibility of judicial processes across the country.

Deployment in Kerala

Advertisment

As part of the project, 1,300 HP All-in-One (AIO) devices were installed at 340 locations in Kerala. These include 20 district courts and the High Court in Cochin, modernizing judicial operations in the state.

Role of ICPL

The delivery and installation of the devices were managed by ICPL Systems & Technologies, an IT solutions provider with over 10,000 clients nationwide. Established in 2002, ICPL has a proven track record of implementing advanced technology solutions across diverse sectors.

Advertisment

"We installed HP AIOs at over 340 locations with efficient delivery support from Iris Global," said Chandrababu, MD, ICPL Systems & Technologies."Many locations required varying specifications, but we successfully catered to all requirements. This project highlights ICPL’s dedication to building a robust IT infrastructure for India’s judiciary."

Adding to this, Fahad KM, Branch Manager Kerala, Iris Global, stated: "We are collaborating with ICPL to provide video conferencing solutions from Globus, conducting demos to meet the evolving needs of the judiciary. Iris Global remains committed to delivering cutting-edge technology and ensuring seamless execution."

ICPL has a long-standing relationship with Iris Global, spanning over 15 years." Iris Global has always supported us with timely deliveries and credit facilities. We deeply value their partnership and remain committed to honouring our commitments," said Chandrababu.

Advertisment

ICPL and Iris Global Anticipate New Projects in Judiciary ICT Expansion



ICPL is exploring new initiatives and expects additional procurements from Iris Global worth ₹6 crore in the current fiscal year, continuing their collaboration to modernize judicial infrastructure.

Iris Global’s Track Record in Judiciary ICT



Iris Global has a strong history of supporting India’s judiciary with technological solutions, including:

- Supplying Acer laptops worth ₹11 crore to the Allahabad High Court during the pandemic.

- Delivering 4,960 Acer All-in-One (AIO) desktops valued at ₹21 crore for Rajasthan eCourt projects across 1,200 locations.

Advertisment

Contribution to India’s ICT Development

With 26 years of experience, Iris Global is a part of India’s IT distribution sector. The company actively supports the "Make in India" initiative and collaborates with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to enhance the nation’s ICT ecosystem.

This partnership with Iris Global contributes to digital transformation and its role in delivering solutions for India’s judicial modernization efforts

Advertisment

Read More:

Transforming 2025 Driven by AI, Machine Learning, and Robotics