Iris Global Supplies 4,000 Acer AIO Desktop PCs in Punjab

IT distributor Iris Global has supplied 4,000 Acer All-in-One (AIO) Desktop PCs valued at Rs 10 crore. These PCs are intended for the setup of Land and Revenue Offices for Deputy Commissioners across Punjab. The order was completed in partnership with Chawla Digital, a Chandigarh-based company.

Advertisment

Chawla Digital, specializing in Supply, Installation, Testing, and Commissioning (SITC), has been supporting government sectors in Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh since 2009. Originally established in 1980 by the late Shri Madan Chawla as Chawla Stationery Mart, the company initially provided print and stationery products to government offices.

In 2000, Aakash Chawla, a second-generation entrepreneur with expertise in IT, joined the business and expanded its services. The company was rebranded as Chawla Digital Private Limited. With a workforce of 40 employees, Chawla Digital recorded a revenue of Rs 80 crore in the fiscal year 2023-24, focusing primarily on government projects.

Chawla Digital operates from its headquarters in Chandigarh, with additional offices in Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.

Advertisment

Speaking to the media, Aakash Chawla, Director of Chawla Digital, stated, "We secured an order through GeM for the supply of IT hardware to DC offices throughout Punjab. We sourced 4,000 Acer AIO desktops from Iris Global. They aligned us with the OEM Acer, provided the necessary credit facilities for the transaction, and ensured timely delivery."

Chawla continued, "Iris has proven to be an excellent distributor, supported by a team that deeply understands the needs of Systems Integrators like us. They assist in every possible way, managing distribution, delivery, storage, warehousing, and logistics seamlessly. Their comprehensive support has been invaluable to our operations."

Chawla Digital and Iris Global Collaboration on Digitalization Projects

Advertisment

In 2018, Chawla Digital partnered with Iris Global to support the digitalization of the Punjab and Haryana High Courts. The project involved the supply of Kodak scanners and LG digital displays, valued at Rs 15 crore. Additionally, Chawla Digital sourced iBall tablets from Iris Global for various initiatives in Haryana, including the Jan Seva survey, Panchayat programs, and educational projects.

Sandeep Sharma, Branch Manager at Iris Global Chandigarh, remarked, "Chawla is a reliable and stable partner, consistently performing well across Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh. They are anticipating a 25% repeat order from the Punjab DC office. We continuously support them by fulfilling all client requirements and updating them with new products and technologies."

Chawla Digital is pursuing business leads worth over Rs 200 crore and expects to achieve over Rs 125 crore in the coming financial year. "We are looking forward to Iris adding more products to their portfolio, such as Poly video conferencing solutions, Microsoft software products, and a broader variety of printers. We also have requirements in CCTV surveillance, WiFi, and communication solutions and are looking forward to Iris's support in these areas," Chawla added.

Advertisment

Since 2010-11, Chawla Digital has consistently supplied IT equipment and educational aids to schools in Punjab, including Acer hardware and LG displays.

"Aakash and his team have a strong presence in the state government sectors, delivering on many projects and making significant contributions to the educational sector. Iris’s products and technologies are perfectly aligned to provide the best services. Our logistics, timely deliveries, and supportive credit terms will help them continue to grow successfully," said Mr. Sanjiv Krishen, Founder & CMD of Iris Global.

Iris Global has previously supported several educational projects, including setting up smart classrooms in Ladakh and establishing IT labs and office automation systems for Delhi government schools, aiding their reopening after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisment

The company has also supplied BTO Iris Tabs to Narayana Institute in Hyderabad, Centurion University in Odisha, and Sarvahitha Educational Foundation in Andhra Pradesh.

Chawla Digital is anticipating an additional order for 1,000 AIO Desktop PCs worth Rs 2.5 crore from the state and is depending on Iris Global for timely delivery.

Advertisment

Read More:

Iris Global Supplies Surveillance Cameras and IT Hardware to Delcom