Iris Global supplies Dell laptops and servers to US based Micro Network

Iris Global Services has completed a significant technology supply deal worth Rs 7.5 crore, delivering Dell laptops, storage solutions, and servers to long-time partner Micro Network. The deployment supports the Indian operations of a US-based medical transcription client with centres across Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Noida, Chennai, and Bangalore.

In total, 1,200 laptops were delivered, alongside enterprise-grade servers and storage, powering the client’s transcription workflows across its five centres.

Roots in trust, growth in scale

Micro Network, a Delhi-based systems integrator established in 1997, managed the implementation. Known for its early work in satellite-based connectivity, the company has evolved into a key player in enterprise IT deployment. Its association with Iris Global began nearly two decades ago with IBM-Lenovo rollouts for InterGlobe and later IndiGo Airlines.

“Our long-standing relationship with Iris played a key role in executing this project smoothly,” said Aakaash Deep Jain, MD, Micro Network. “Their support across logistics, credit terms, and client coordination remains unmatched.”

Micro Network reported Rs 53 crore in revenue for FY2024–25, nearly doubling its turnover from the previous two years. The company now targets Rs 100 crore in FY2025–26 — with Rs 70 crore projected from enterprise accounts and Rs 30 crore from the government segment.

With growing participation in public sector tenders and supplies through GeM, including to institutions like Delhi University, the company sees a strong opportunity pipeline.

“With a stable government, we expect to deepen our federal engagements,” Jain added.

Neeraj Sharma, Business Manager at Iris Global, acknowledged the steady rise of Micro Network across healthcare, education, and government verticals. “Their momentum is strong, and we will continue to provide strategic support,” he said.

More than just supplying equipment, Iris has played a key role in structuring deals — from verifying end-client credentials to extending credit and ensuring OEM coordination.

“Every major deal we’ve executed carried Iris’s backing,” Jain affirmed. “Our first Rs 5 crore order happened because Iris believed in us that trust built our foundation.”

Micro Network now plans to deepen its footprint in the education, BFSI, NBFC, and medical segments, with a continued focus on turnkey projects and GeM procurement opportunities.

Backed by a 20-member core team in Delhi and 12 partner associates nationwide, the company aims to scale without compromising delivery quality — a goal it continues to pursue with Iris Global as its key supply ally.

