Smarter shopfloors and higher margins with Panasonic automation tech

In a move that signals deeper roots in India’s rapidly evolving manufacturing sector, Panasonic Life Solutions India’s Industrial division unveiled its latest suite of automation technologies at the India Warehousing Show 2025. The showcase put a spotlight on the company’s smart factory tools — a compelling mix of programmable logic controllers, servo motors, sensors, and safety systems — all geared towards transforming how Indian manufacturers operate.

From enhancing on-floor productivity to streamlining machine safety and diagnostics, Panasonic’s presence at the show wasn’t just a display of parts. It was a peek into the next-gen connected shopfloor.

What’s changing on the Indian shopfloor isn’t just the machinery — it’s the mindset. OEMs today are no longer buying equipment; they’re investing in outcomes. Panasonic Industry’s automation arm seems to have grasped that shift.

With over four decades of design experience in automation, the company’s solutions cater across verticals — from automotive to pharma, from electronics to warehousing. What’s common across them? A push for real-time control, safety compliance, and machine-level intelligence.

Among the standout solutions on display:

Factory automation modules like the HL-G2 laser sensors, GM1 motion controllers, and the Minas A7 servo system — designed to eliminate manual error, ensure precision movements, and reduce downtime.

AC servos and motors , boasting reduced vibrations and precise motion. Lightweight yet powerful, these units offer machine stability even during complex operations.

Industrial sensors, covering everything from photoelectric to fibre and area sensors. These are vital for environments where every millimetre of motion counts.

Modern manufacturing is less about brute force and more about calculated finesse. Panasonic’s programmable logic controllers (PLCs) bring that finesse into everyday operations. Whether it’s basic digital controls or advanced IIoT-ready systems with built-in web servers, these PLCs help engineers stay in command.

Their Human Machine Interfaces (HMI) also reflect this shift — helping operators simplify control, reduce learning curves, and allow remote diagnostics with IIoT 4.0 capabilities. In other words, making machines talk human.

When safety isn’t a feature, but the foundation

Shopfloor safety is no longer an afterthought. Panasonic’s suite of Type-2 and Type-4 sensing devices — including compact Safety Light Curtains — are designed to match international standards like PLe and SIL3.

These aren’t bells and whistles. They’re essentials — especially in high-speed, multi-machine setups where human interaction still plays a role.

Beyond the machine: power with purpose

Interestingly, Panasonic’s Conductor Bars — now available in India — add another layer to their automation arsenal. These power distribution systems have already found strong ground in Japan and China. With the Indian market shifting towards flexible layouts and multi-machine integration, the timing seems right.

The key here? A compact, versatile system that can power diverse machines without massive reconfiguration costs.

Tadashi Chiba, MD & CEO, Panasonic Life Solutions India, was present at the event, underlining the strategic importance of automation to the company’s India vision.

Automation in India is no longer about replacing labour — it’s about augmenting skill, boosting productivity, and ensuring safe, scalable operations. Panasonic seems to be building for exactly that.

The story here isn’t about new machines. It’s about manufacturing maturity. Indian OEMs are waking up to a world where downtime is costly, and customer demand is relentless.

Panasonic’s automation lineup isn’t trying to dazzle. It’s trying to deliver — quietly but effectively. With precision. With control. And with just the right amount of intelligence layered in.

If India’s factory floors are to become globally competitive, tools like these — adaptable, safe, and smart — won’t be nice-to-haves. They’ll be the baseline.

