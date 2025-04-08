Iris Global Supports Partner Subha Technical Services with IT Deliveries

Iris Global Services, a technology distribution company, continues its long-term collaboration with Subha Technical Services (STSPL), a Delhi-based SITC (Supply, Installation, Testing, and Commissioning) partner. The association, which spans over a decade, supports IT deployments across Government, Defense, Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), and other federal projects.

In a recent development, Iris Global supplied IT products valued at ₹35 crore to STSPL. The delivery included laptops, desktops, servers, storage devices, and solutions in cloud computing and cybersecurity. These products featured well-known brands such as Dell, HP, and APC.

In FY 2023–24, STSPL recorded Rs.60 crore in turnover and is expected to close FY 2024–25 with a revenue of Rs.85 crore. As part of their ongoing collaboration, STSPL has procured ₹35 crore worth of IT infrastructure from Iris Global during this fiscal year alone. Iris fulfilled approximately 40% of STSPL’s requirements through Dell and HP systems while also supplying APC power backup solutions for installations across multiple client sites.

Established in 2001, STSPL has consistently delivered on federal IT infrastructure projects for various ministries, including the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD), and Indian Railways. The company also supplies to public sector units such as BEL, ECIL, ITI, and RailTel.

In the current fiscal year, Iris Global facilitated ₹18 crore worth of supplies for the Ministry of Home Affairs, Rs.14 crore for defence-related projects, and the remaining across other government and PSU sectors.

Commenting on their collaboration, Sushant Giri, CEO of Subha Technical Services, said, "We have a strong and growing relationship with Iris Global. Their cooperative and partner-friendly approach has been instrumental in our success. Ms. Kamini Talwar has been particularly supportive, offering flexible credit terms of 60–90 days. This has helped us manage cash flows efficiently, ensuring timely payments and maintaining business credibility."

Kamini Talwar, Director at Iris Global Services, commended Shubha Tech Solutions, stating, "Subha Tech has an excellent team and is executing commendable projects, particularly in the government sectors. At Iris, we continuously expand our product portfolio to provide partners with a wider range of options, helping them justify and fulfil their project requirements effectively.

Our commitment to easy accessibility, quick response times, and structured support ensures that partners can close deals seamlessly and receive timely deliveries."

Iris Global Expands Portfolio with Exatron Partnership

Iris Global Services has expanded its product portfolio through a strategic partnership with Exatron, a domestic manufacturer under the 'Make in India' initiative. The collaboration includes offerings across compute, server, storage, and endpoint devices.

In addition, Iris Global has strengthened its capabilities in networking and cybersecurity by adding solutions from brands such as Ruckus, Infinity Labs, TP-Link, Molex, Haltdos, and Persistent. These additions support Iris Global's objective of providing comprehensive IT infrastructure solutions across enterprise and government sectors.

“We remain committed to adding more brands with a strong emphasis on 'Make in India' initiatives,” stated Talwar. “These innovative products will enhance our partners’ ability to serve Indian government sectors efficiently, aligning with evolving demands.”

Looking ahead, STSPL is optimistic about its growth rate, with Sushant Giri concluding, “We expect to surpass Rs 100 crore in business during the fiscal year 2025–26.”

