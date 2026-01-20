Iris Waves completes Xerox Managed Print Services implementation for C&S;

Iris Waves has completed a Xerox Managed Print Services implementation for Control & Switchgears Electric (C&S), a Siemens Group company. The deployment spans four manufacturing plants across India along with the company’s headquarters in Noida.

The project establishes a unified print infrastructure designed to improve operational security, enable auditability, and support corporate sustainability objectives.

Shift to a managed and OPEX-based model

C&S was looking to consolidate its print services while enhancing security and gaining access to measurable sustainability reporting. Iris Waves replaced the existing print services vendor and deployed 35 Xerox mono and colour networked devices under an OPEX model.

The three-year engagement includes hardware, maintenance, consumables, and engineering support. Valued at Rs 2 crore, the solution is aimed at optimising print operations while reducing overall resource consumption.

Sustainability and CSR reporting

A key requirement of the deployment was the ability to track and report sustainability metrics. The managed print setup enables C&S to monitor paper usage and assess its impact on environmental goals such as paper savings and carbon reduction.

According to Iris Waves, the solution strengthens Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives by providing auditable data that aligns with broader sustainability commitments.

“We are privileged to support an esteemed organization like C&S with our secure and scalable Managed Print Solution in partnership with Xerox,” said Manish Singh, Product Manager at Iris Waves. “Beyond cost efficiency, our solution ensures clients can align their IT operations with sustainability, delivering tangible CSR impact.”

Centralised visibility and operational security

The deployment integrates a Xerox Print Server connected to a centralised dashboard. This allows C&S to monitor and manage its entire print fleet in real time across all locations.

The central oversight supports secure printing operations in a manufacturing environment and enables the generation of sustainability reports aligned with Siemens Group’s eco-friendly and carbon-neutral initiatives.

“Iris Waves has consistently demonstrated expertise in deploying advanced MPS solutions,” said Vikas Guglani, Head of Marketing at Xerox. “At C&S, our technology combined with Iris Waves’ integration capabilities has created a secure, efficient, and sustainable print ecosystem.”

Growing demand for OPEX-driven print services

Iris Waves expects demand for OPEX-based managed print solutions to continue rising as enterprises seek predictable costs and scalable infrastructure.

“With enterprises shifting to OPEX-based models, we anticipate deploying around 500+ devices this fiscal, with revenues expected to reach Rs 25 crore,” said Himanshu Chawla, CEO, Co-Founder & Technology Evangelist at Iris Waves.

Broader enterprise footprint

Beyond this deployment, Iris Waves continues to deliver managed print and IT integration solutions for enterprises including Oppo, Jubilant, Volvo, PhysicsWallah, British Council, Pepsico, and Zomato.

According to the company, each project reflects its focus on helping organisations modernise operations, improve security, and meet sustainability goals through technology-led initiatives.