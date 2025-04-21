Iris Waves, a technology and system integration solutions provider, has implemented its Roomber Integrated Blended Smart Classroom Solution for the Department of Higher Education (DoHE), Government of Haryana. The department is headquartered at Shiksha Sadan, Panchkula.

This deployment connects 22 government colleges located in Tier 3 and Tier 4 rural areas across Haryana, enabling digital learning access for more than 70,000 students. The solution primarily supports learners in the post-secondary (10+2) and Industrial Training Institute (ITI) streams.

Haryana has become the first state in India to begin implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 ahead of the national target deadline of 2030. In support of this initiative, the state government has allocated a 9.90% increase in the higher education budget to expand access to quality education.

“Students today are eager to engage with modern and practical learning methods. With each college hosting over 3,000 students, the Roomber solution will effectively cater to more than 70,000 learners,” said Mukul Bhardwaj, Product Manager at Iris Waves.

Roomber Enables Interactive Digital Learning Across Government Colleges in Haryana

Roomber, the smart classroom technology partner of Iris Waves, is supporting the digital transformation of traditional classrooms into interactive learning environments. The platform integrates proprietary hardware and software to deliver blended learning experiences, designed to enhance both teaching efficiency and student engagement.

Officials from the Department of Higher Education (DoHE), Government of Haryana, acknowledged the timely implementation and effective deployment of the solution. They noted the positive reception from students and highlighted the growing interest in adopting technology-enabled education across the state's government institutions.

“Our work with DoHE Haryana reflects our commitment to smart, reliable solutions in education. We look forward to collaborating with more educational institutions across the country,” said Himanshu Chawla, CEO and Technology Evangelist at Iris Waves.

Iris Waves Expands Digital Transformation Portfolio with Key Deployments

The recent deployment for the Department of Higher Education, Haryana, contributes to Iris Waves’ growing portfolio of digital transformation initiatives across sectors. Notable recent projects include:

Indian Railways – Vande Bharat Express: Implementation of automated passenger information and signalling systems using Samsung Large Format Displays (LFDs).

PepsiCo India: Deployment of an integrated warehouse management solution to streamline dispatch operations for the FMCG company.

