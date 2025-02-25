Juniper Networks Expands AI-Native Routing Portfolio with Innovations

Juniper Networks has introduced new enhancements to its AI-Native Routing portfolio, designed to improve deployment efficiency and optimise routing operations at scale. These innovations leverage Mist AI, Juniper’s AI-driven operations platform, to provide increased automation and end-to-end routing observability and control.

As part of this expansion, Juniper has launched the ACX7020 Access Edge Router, extending automation capabilities to metro networks and customer premises. These enhancements aim to help enterprises, cloud providers, and service providers maximise their WAN investments while ensuring high performance and reliability in AI-driven networking environments.

Addressing Increased WAN Traffic and Complexity

The rapid rise in network traffic and evolving traffic patterns—such as those driven by Generative AI (GenAI) workloads—have increased the demand for scalable and high-performance WAN connectivity. Juniper’s expanded AI-Native Routing portfolio addresses these challenges by integrating advanced automation and observability into large-scale enterprise and service provider networks.

AI-Driven WAN Automation and Optimization

Juniper’s Paragon portfolio, part of the AI-Native Networking Platform, introduces new features to streamline WAN deployment, monitoring, and troubleshooting:

- AI-Native Routing Observability: Mist AI provides end-to-end network visibility and control, using AI Operations (AIOps) to detect complex routing issues and suggest proactive solutions. This has demonstrated the potential to reduce operational expenses by up to 85% in some deployments.

- Proactive Troubleshooting with LLM Connector: Juniper’s Marvis Virtual Network Assistant integrates with customer-deployed Large Language Models (LLMs), enabling AI-driven troubleshooting for faster issue resolution.

- Intent-Based Network Optimisation: Juniper now supports fully intent-driven traffic engineering policies, automating routing optimisation based on application performance requirements.

New Features in AI-Native Routing

Juniper’s routing platforms have been enhanced to provide:

- Energy-Efficient Automation: Juniper’s routers now incorporate power-saving features, identifying and switching off unused ports, port groups, and line cards to reduce energy consumption and operating costs.

- Extended WAN Coverage with ACX7020 Access Edge Router: The ACX7020 is a compact, industrial-grade router designed for indoor and outdoor deployments. It enables direct endpoint connections to the WAN and supports plug-and-play AI-Native Routing.

“Operators and enterprises urgently need to plan for future traffic complexity and control spiralling costs and complexity. With AI-Native Networking, Juniper addresses both. By combining Juniper’s proven Mist AI experience with its strong Paragon WAN automation portfolio—and by integrating both with the Juniper routing and switching portfolio—Juniper addresses two of the most pressing industry challenges: 1) how to efficiently manage huge (often AI-driven) data flows across WANs and 2) how to gain both higher productivity and better WAN outcomes, simultaneously. With this announcement, Juniper is expanding its AI-Native Networking Platform into private and core/transport WANs to streamline their deployment, management and operation. With plug-&-play support for the new ACX7020 Edge Access Router, Juniper is giving customers the power and simplicity of AI-driven configuration of the complex enterprise/WAN edge—enabling support for a multitude of new services, including AI traffic. For operators, AIOps and intent-based networking optimisation across the WAN promise much lower costs and much higher user satisfaction, which is a significant win-win.”

- Grant Lenahan, Partner & Principal Analyst, Appledore Research

“Technical leaders of enterprise, cloud and service provider organisations alike face multi-faceted challenges to deliver the best possible business results from the WAN in the AI era. Reliability, performance and empowered users must be balanced against CapEx/OpEx and capacity pressures, operational complexity and sustainability goals. In response, Juniper is delivering the industry’s first converged, comprehensive AI-Native routing solution, taking another step toward the fully Self-Driving Network™. By leveraging a combination of innovation and advanced automation, we’re helping customers to quickly lower WAN running costs, enable out-of-the-box simplicity, achieve significant energy efficiency, and drive exceptional experiences at scale.”

- AE Natarajan, Executive VP & Chief Development Officer, Juniper Networks

