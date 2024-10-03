Juniper Networks Launches Local Cloud Instance in India

Juniper Networks, an AI-native networking provider, has announced the launch of a local cloud instance in India for its wireless access, wired access, network access control (NAC), indoor location services, and SD-WAN solutions, powered by Mist AI. This development supports India's data protection regulations, restricting the transfer of sensitive data, and underlines Juniper’s commitment to data security and privacy.

Juniper Networks has seen significant growth in India, particularly in sectors such as government, public sector, and financial services institutions (FSI). The new India-based cloud instance aligns with this demand, providing a cloud-native architecture that offers microservices agility, resilience, and elastic scalability. This ensures local hosting and storage, addressing concerns around data privacy and cybersecurity by keeping data securely stored within the country.

AI-Powered Solutions for Enhanced User Experience

Juniper’s Mist solutions deliver automation, insight, and assurance, simplifying operations and improving user experience. The entire Juniper campus and branch portfolio is managed via a unified Juniper Mist cloud and AI engine, offering seamless management across wired, wireless, WAN, and security domains. The proactive Self-Driving Network operations reduce network issues before they occur, eliminating over 90 per cent of network trouble tickets in certain cases.

Juniper Networks has also been named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure, marking the fourth consecutive year of this recognition.

Supporting Digital Transformation

With the launch of the local cloud instance, Juniper Networks continues to support digital transformation efforts in India by providing secure, resilient, and automated AI-native cloud services tailored to the needs of businesses and government organizations in the region.

“Our launch of a local cloud instance in India represents a significant milestone for Juniper Networks and our commitment to addressing the unique needs of this vibrant market. This reinforces our dedication to delivering AI-Native solutions that fuel growth and enable seamless user experiences across the India region, as we continue to support more customers and partners in achieving their business goals.” - Sajan Paul Area Vice President & Country Manager, India & SAARC, Juniper Networks.

“With the introduction of locally hosted cloud services in India, Juniper is positioned to accelerate our vision of transforming IT operations and elevating user experiences. Many organizations in India have already embraced our AI-Native Networking solutions, and this new cloud instance will allow even more businesses, including government entities, to leverage the cutting-edge innovation Juniper delivers in bringing new levels of agility, scalability and resiliency to accelerate digital transformation across industries." - Zohar Cohen, Area VP Sales, AI-Driven Enterprise Sales, APAC at Juniper Networks.

