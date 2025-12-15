Kaspersky roundtable to boost AI cybersecurity in India

Kaspersky convened a closed-door roundtable in New Delhi to examine how artificial intelligence is reshaping AI cybersecurity in India. The discussion was held as an Official Pre-Summit Event of the India-AI Impact Summit 2026, organised by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India.

The session brought together senior stakeholders from government, defence, and industry to assess emerging risks linked to AI adoption and to evaluate how India’s cybersecurity posture must evolve alongside rapid digital transformation.

Focus on Trusted and Resilient AI

Aligned with India’s national priorities for Trusted and Resilient AI, the roundtable focused on four core areas:

Strengthening AI-driven threat detection capabilities

Improving sectoral preparedness through standardised security frameworks

Expanding public-private collaboration across the cybersecurity ecosystem

Applying advanced AI security practices such as model behaviour analysis, adversarial monitoring, and threat intelligence

Discussions positioned AI cybersecurity in India not only as a technical challenge but also as a governance and coordination issue, requiring clarity on baseline standards and cross-sector alignment.

Leadership perspectives on national resilience

The roundtable was moderated by Maj Gen (Dr) Pawan Anand, AVSM (Retd), Head of the Centre for Emerging Technologies for Atma Nirbhar Bharat, USI. The keynote address was delivered by Heng Lee, Head of Government Affairs and Public Policy for Asia Pacific at Kaspersky.

“AI is transforming India’s digital economy, and securing these systems is essential to unlocking their full potential. Today’s roundtable brought together leaders who are collectively shaping India’s digital trajectory, and the message is clear: AI security must be a core pillar of national resilience,” said Heng Lee.

Multi-stakeholder participation

Participants included senior representatives from key national institutions, reflecting the strategic importance of AI cybersecurity in India. Among them were Admiral Mohit Gupta VSM (Retd) from the Defence Cyber Agency, Brigadier M. M. Ramachandra, Director at the National Security Council Secretariat, and Col. Nikhil Sinha, Director at the Unique Identification Authority of India.

Their presence underscored the convergence of defence, governance, and digital identity concerns as AI systems are increasingly embedded across national platforms.

Key priorities identified

Discussions highlighted the urgent need for integrated, multi-stakeholder cooperation as AI adoption accelerates. Participants emphasised several priority areas:

Improved incident reporting mechanisms

Stronger regulatory and policy alignment

Technology-agnostic security frameworks

Clearly defined baseline standards for AI systems

Together, these elements were seen as essential to building a secure and resilient digital ecosystem capable of supporting large-scale AI deployment.

Input into the India-AI Impact Summit 2026

The collaboration between Kaspersky, USI, AIKC, and the wider cybersecurity ecosystem was positioned as a foundational step toward strengthening safeguards around AI use in India. Insights from the roundtable are expected to directly inform the vision, roadmap, and outcomes of the India-AI Impact Summit 2026, linking near-term security concerns with longer-term national strategy.

