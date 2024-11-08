KeenSemi Partners with VLSI Expert to Address Skill Force Shortage



KeenSemi, a semiconductor design consultancy, is addressing the global shortage of skilled technical talent in advanced sectors such as AI, IoT, and high-performance computing. To tackle this gap, KeenSemi has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with VLSI Expert Pvt. Ltd., a technical training institute specializing in semiconductor design.

Advertisment

Focused Training for Future Engineers

The partnership aims to provide aspiring engineers with industry-relevant skills through intensive training modules focused on ASIC design. With growing interest in local semiconductor ecosystems, particularly in countries like India, the demand for specialized engineers exceeds supply, underscoring a talent gap across the sector.

Building a Sustainable Talent Pipeline

Through this collaboration, KeenSemi intends to develop a continuous pipeline of skilled professionals to support its growth and contribute to the broader development of India’s semiconductor ecosystem. This initiative will help address immediate industry needs while fostering a workforce equipped for future technological demands.

According to Pankaj Panjwani, CEO & Founder of KeenSemi, the shortage of talent is a critical challenge for both established firms and startups. “The global semiconductor industry is expanding rapidly, but there is a notable gap in the availability of professionals with a holistic understanding of the semiconductor product life cycle. This shortage is particularly acute in areas like physical design, physical verification and reliability, design-for-test, advanced node implementation methodologies, and post-tape out bring-up,” said Pankaj Panjwani.

Advertisment

KeenSemi Advances India's Semiconductor Ecosystem with Workforce Development and High-Performance Computing Initiatives

Rising Demand for Skilled Engineers in Advanced Chip Design

With semiconductor chips now essential in products ranging from consumer electronics to automotive systems, the need for robust chip design expertise is growing. Industry advances toward fabrication nodes like 1.8nm, 3nm, and 5nm have heightened demand for engineers skilled in these advanced technologies.

Advertisment

Key Project: India’s First ARM Neoverse-Based High-Performance Compute Solution

KeenSemi, known for its contributions to sectors such as communication, automotive, IoT, and high-performance computing, is leading the development of "Aum," India’s first high-performance computing solution based on ARM Neoverse. The Aum System-on-Chip (SoC) aims to position India among the few nations with indigenous high-performance computing capabilities.

Commitment to Workforce Development and Training

Advertisment

To meet the complex demands of modern chip design, KeenSemi emphasizes upskilling its workforce. Leadership actively mentors engineers and the company collaborates with training institutes to attract and prepare junior engineers. By leveraging advanced Electronic Design Automation (EDA) tools, KeenSemi enables engineers at all levels to contribute effectively to design projects.

Panjwani expressed confidence in KeenSemi’s multi-pronged approach to addressing the talent shortage and fostering innovation, aiming to support both domestic and international markets. KeenSemi remains dedicated to contributing to India’s semiconductor ecosystem through locally designed products and solutions that align with national goals to establish India in semiconductor design and manufacturing.

Advertisment

Read More:

SmartSoC Launches Hinton AI Co-Pilot for EdgeAI Deployment