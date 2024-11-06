SmartSoC Launches Hinton AI Co-Pilot for EdgeAI Deployment

SmartSoC has released its AI co-pilot, named Hinton, to support enterprises in utilizing EdgeAI technology. Hinton AI Studio includes tools for Computer Vision, Generative AI, and Natural Language Processing, providing capabilities for enterprises to transition AI workloads to edge devices.

Advertisment

Hinton operates through voice-guided commands, allowing users with minimal technical expertise to access and utilize various AI tools. This feature enhances accessibility for business users seeking to implement AI capabilities efficiently.

Deployment and Monitoring Across Hardware Platforms

Hinton provides toolchains for selecting and deploying AI models on edge devices across diverse hardware platforms. Additionally, it offers remote monitoring, enabling users to manage and track AI operations effectively.

Advertisment

Launching Hinton, Bharath Desareddy - CEO of SmartSoC says, “The launch of Hinton underscores SmartSoC’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of technology. By enabling advanced AI models directly on edge devices, Hinton enables Enterprises to benefit massively by using localized AI on-device for operational efficiency and field intelligence.”

“Hinton enables Deep learning models on Edge devices, giving them the ability to perform advanced functions based on contextual intelligence, which would otherwise require expensive hardware to fulfil. The voice-guide feature makes it extremely user-friendly and requires minimum human intervention to function” added Saurabh Chakraborty, VP of AI at SmartSoC.

Capabilities of Hinton AI Studio for Enterprise Use

Advertisment

1. Deep Learning Utilities

Hinton AI Studio provides multiple Generative AI tools designed for industry-specific applications, utilizing Computer Vision, Large Language Models (LLMs), Natural Language Processing (NLP), and multimodal models.

2. EdgeAI Toolchain

The platform includes tools for transforming, distributing, and monitoring AI models on edge devices, facilitating seamless EdgeAI deployment and management.

3. EDA Suite for Semiconductor Design

Hinton AI Studio offers AI-enabled Electronic Design Automation (EDA) tools tailored for the semiconductor design industry, supporting advanced design processes.

Advertisment

4. Custom Solutions for Industry Needs

The platform enables enterprises to build custom solutions aligned with their specific industry requirements. Leveraging Hinton's accelerators, enterprises can benefit from optimized algorithms and a reduced time-to-market for their solutions.

Read More:

Advertisment

AI and ML are leading Cybersecurity, Manish Chasta, Eventus Security