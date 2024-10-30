Kodak Alaris Introduces Gen AI in Intelligent Document Processing

Kodak Alaris has integrated generative AI into its KODAK Info Input Solution, an Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) software. This update allows organizations to automate complex document processing tasks more effectively, enhancing both speed and accuracy. The latest version, Info Input 7.1, enables organizations to make more informed decisions with improved data processing across various document types and business contexts.

KODAK Info Input Solution is an end-to-end IDP platform that features an Open Intelligence framework, which allows seamless integration with AI services from providers like AWS, Google, and Microsoft. This approach offers accelerated time-to-value by leveraging specialized models for common documents—such as IDs, claim forms, and invoices—and supports custom models for unique document types specific to each organization. Global research firm Quocirca has recognized Kodak Alaris for combining its expertise in capture and information management with a distinct Open Intelligence approach to IDP.

Jim Forger, VP of Business Solutions at Kodak Alaris, highlighted that the Open Intelligence approach offers a flexible, technology-neutral path to IDP success, providing organizations with access to a broad range of document AI services. These options include machine learning, large language models (LLMs), and generative AI.

With Info Input 7.1, users can access Amazon Textract’s query capabilities within the software, allowing them to query unstructured document data, prioritize information, and make workflow decisions directly within the IDP platform. Additionally, users can utilize Microsoft’s OpenAI engine to summarize complex unstructured documents, helping to provide context and relevance for more informed decision-making.

“The use of LLMs and generative AI significantly improves document processing by automating complex tasks with increased efficiency and accuracy,” Forger said. “The latest release of Info Input Solution enables businesses to extract, validate, summarize, and query data in lengthy unstructured documents such as legal contracts, loan applications, and claim letters, and then prompt the system to deliver contextual information about the data—for example, flagging suspicious responses from a claim submission or delivering a brief document summary and determining what information needs to be redacted. Better data enables better decisions, resulting in better outcomes.”

Kodak Alaris has been acknowledged for its advancements in the Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) sector, receiving two Buyers Lab (BLI) Awards from Keypoint Intelligence. These include the 2024 Fall Pick Award for Info Input Solution as an Outstanding Intelligent Document Processing Solution and the 2024-2025 Pacesetter Award for Excellence as a Capture & IDP Partner. Additionally, analyst firm IDC has recognized Kodak Alaris as a 'Major Player' in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) Software 2023-2024 Vendor Assessment.

Brent Wesler, VP of Strategic Technologies and Digital Automation at PiF Technologies, stated, “Our clients have been asking about how IDP and generative AI will work together, and with Info Input 7.1, I now have an answer for them. They can go well beyond extraction and validation, automate more upstream decision-making, and deliver better outcomes to their customers. This is what leading-edge IDP looks like.”

Heather Galinis, Accounts Payable Manager for Henley Enterprises, agrees: “Info Input has revolutionized our key document processes, from AP invoices to COI and tax forms, but it’s been difficult to find the right generative AI tool to trust for deeper automation. Now that generative AI is part of Info Input—our trusted IDP platform—I’m excited to see how much we can increase our automation and our margins.”

