Konica Minolta Achieves Significant Sales Milestone at Label Expo 2024

Konica Minolta, a provider of label printing technology, has reported significant sales achievements during its participation in Label Expo 2024, held from November 14 to 17, 2024.

During the four-day exhibition, Konica Minolta sold eight units from its AccurioLabel series, reflecting strong market confidence in its digital label printing solutions. The sales included:

Seven units of the AccurioLabel 230, a compact solution for high-quality label printing.

One unit of the AccurioLabel 400, the company's flagship product known for its advanced capabilities.

The company’s booth at Label Expo 2024 welcomed over 700 visitors, highlighting industry interest in its offerings. Konica Minolta showcased its latest innovations in digital label printing, reaffirming its position in the segment.

Commenting on the exhibition's success, Katsuhisa Asari, MD, Konica Minolta Business Solutions India Pvt. Ltd, said, “The remarkable sales performance at Label Expo 2024 validates our position as a leading provider of digital label printing solutions. We hope to have created a memorable experience for visitors via extensive, yet engaging presentations followed by rigorous machine demonstrations & walk-throughs to the sample displays. This event was a huge success for us in terms of customer engagement, and funnel creation. Overall, the industry doubled down its trust in our technology and its readiness to embrace digital transformation.”

Konica Minolta Highlights Features of AccurioLabel Series at Label Expo 2024

AccurioLabel 230 Specifications

The AccurioLabel 230, displayed at Label Expo 2024. Its features include:

- Printing speeds of 23.4 meters per minute.

- Reduced warm-up time for operational efficiency.

- An optional over-print kit compatible with preprinted media.

- Advanced winders and tension control for roll materials up to 600mm in diameter.

- Capacity for single jobs up to 1,000 linear meters.

- Compatibility with tack papers and films, addressing the needs of sectors such as retail, logistics, and healthcare.

AccurioLabel 400 Specifications

The AccurioLabel 400, is presented as a flagship model. Its key features include:

- CMYK plus white toner functionality for diverse applications.

- Printing speeds reach 39.9 meters per minute.

- Support for single jobs up to 3,000 meters.

- Available in 4- and 5-color configurations.

- Automation tools for enhanced workflow efficiency.

- Solutions for industries such as food, beverage, cosmetics, and industrial labelling.

The models aim to address a range of requirements in digital label printing, focusing on functionality and adaptability for various industry applications.

Konica Minolta Demonstrates Label Printing Capabilities at Label Expo 2024

Live Technical Demonstrations

During Label Expo 2024, Konica Minolta conducted daily technical demonstrations showcasing real-time label printing on diverse substrates and applications. The demonstrations highlighted various capabilities, including white toner applications on the AccurioLabel 400, which were noted for their suitability in luxury packaging.

Focus on Industry Transformation

Konica Minolta emphasized its commitment to supporting the digital transformation of India’s label printing industry. The company aims to provide solutions prioritizing innovation, operational efficiency, and sustainability.

The success at Label Expo 2024 reinforces Konica Minolta’s position in the digital label printing market, establishing a platform for further growth and industry engagement.

