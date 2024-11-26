Konica Minolta Participates in Eastern Print Pack 2024

Konica Minolta, an industrial printing solutions provider, participated in the 8th edition of Eastern Print Pack 2024. The event, recognized as a key exhibition for the printing and packaging industry in Eastern India, was held from November 22–24 at the Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan in Kolkata.

Focus on Industry Engagement



The three-day exhibition brought together industry professionals from Eastern India and neighbouring countries. It served as a platform for showcasing advanced printing technologies and fostering collaboration within the printing and packaging sector.

Key Highlights

Konica Minolta highlighted its commitment to innovation and excellence in professional and industrial printing solutions, reinforcing its position as a leader in the industry. By engaging with attendees, the company demonstrated its expertise and solutions aimed at addressing the evolving needs of printing and packaging businesses.

Commenting on the successful exhibition, Manish Gupta, Head of Product Lifecycle Management and Planning Division, Konica Minolta Business Solutions. said, "The printing industry is at a fascinating inflexion point where digital transformation meets sustainable innovation. The rising demand for personalization, coupled with the need for environmental responsibility, is driving us toward smart factories and automated workflows. As we look ahead, we see artificial intelligence and IoT integration becoming central to print operations, enabling predictive maintenance, automated colour management, and unprecedented levels of customization. This transformation will not only optimize operations but also open new revenue streams for print businesses in ways we haven't imagined before."

Konica Minolta presented a remarkable range of advanced printing solutions at Eastern Print Pack 2024, underlining its dedication to innovation in the printing and packaging sector. The company's showcase featured state-of-the-art equipment designed to meet diverse printing needs while driving efficiency and enhancing quality.

Featured Products

1. AccurioPress C7100

Highlights: This flagship CMYK cut-sheet toner press combines exceptional print quality with outstanding media flexibility.



Key Features:



Advanced Simitri V toner technology and S.E.A.D. X imaging delivers a resolution of 3,600 x 2,400 dpi.

Handles up to 400 gsm in simplex and duplex modes with reliable air-blow fusing separation for thin papers.

Supports envelope printing and long-sheet handling up to 1300mm, ensuring versatility for various print applications.

Consistently delivers rated speed across all substrates.

2. AccurioPress C4065

Highlights: Compact yet powerful, this production press caters to mid-volume segment requirements.

Key Features:

Prints up to 66 A4 pages per minute with exceptional colour consistency.

Supports coated and uncoated media, long-sheet printing (1300mm simplex, 864mm duplex), and media weights up to 360 gsm.

Offers integration with KM or EFI controllers for enhanced flexibility.

3. AccurioPress C4080



Highlights: Engineered for high-speed, high-accuracy digital printing, this all-in-one solution stands out in its class.

Key Features:



Prints at 81 pages per minute with 3,600 x 2,400 dpi resolution and 8-bit processing for precise color accuracy.

Supports media weights from 62 to 360 gsm and a massive paper capacity of 15,390 sheets.

Incorporates SEAD X technology and Simitri HDe toner, offering an eco-friendly approach without compromising quality.

4. AccurioPress 7120

Highlights: This robust monochrome production printer is designed for high-volume output.

Key Features:



Monthly duty cycle of up to 2.5 million prints.

Equipped with Auto Inspection Technology, over 220 built-in paper profiles, and an optional Intelligent Media Sensor (IM-101).

Provides consistent quality with 1,200 x 1,200 dpi resolution, S.E.A.D. technology, and Simitri HD toner.

5. AccurioShine 3600

Highlights: Adds premium 2D and 3D gloss effects to ordinary prints, enhancing visual appeal.

Key Features:

Handles materials from 135 to 450 gsm with AI-powered registration and eco-friendly LED curing.

Compatible with offset or digital inks and lamination films, it is ideal for a range of applications from business cards to folding cartons.

Features a user-friendly touchscreen interface and AIS SmartScanner for effortless operation.

Industry Engagement and Event Highlights

Konica Minolta's participation in Eastern Print Pack 2024 provided an interactive platform for networking and showcasing its latest technological advancements. Attendees had the opportunity to explore the company’s innovative solutions, designed to help businesses enhance operational efficiency, expand service capabilities, and deliver superior results.

The event, which attracted participants from domestic and international markets, solidified its reputation as a premier platform for the printing industry in Eastern India. It facilitated valuable discussions on industry trends and innovations while providing a comprehensive view of the latest developments in offset printing and packaging solutions.

Conclusion



Through its robust lineup of advanced products, Konica Minolta reaffirmed its commitment to driving transformation in the printing and packaging sectors, ensuring businesses stay ahead in an increasingly competitive market.

