Konica Minolta at Print Pack 2025 to showcase digital print technology

Konica Minolta Business Solutions India will participate in Eastern Print Pack 2025, the upcoming exhibition focused on printing and packaging technologies. The event will run from 28-30 November 2025 at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan, Kolkata, bringing together professionals, manufacturers and technology providers from the region.

Konica Minolta will exhibit at Stall D-51. The company plans to present a broad set of production printing systems, reflecting its focus on supporting businesses through technology-driven operations and expanded application possibilities.

Mr. Manish Gupta, Head of Product Lifecycle Management & Planning Division, Konica Minolta Business Solutions India, said the exhibition remains an important platform for engaging with print professionals and exploring new market directions. He said the company aims to support customers as they respond to changing expectations for speed, quality and cost control. He said its digital technologies are positioned to help print service providers evolve their operations and identify new opportunities.

Showcase of printing systems

At the exhibition, the company will display an extensive range of printers and workflow tools. These include:

• AccurioPress C14010S

A high-volume digital press capable of 140 A4 pages per minute. It supports white toner for printing on coloured and transparent media, enabling applications such as packaging, window graphics and premium marketing material. Intelligent Media Sensors (IM-104 & IM-105) automate paper detection and optimise settings to maintain productivity.

• AccurioPress C7100 Enhanced

An updated model in the C7100 line, designed to bring added automation, efficiency and image performance for production environments.

• AccurioPress C4065

A compact press delivering 66 A4 pages per minute. It supports coated and uncoated media up to 360 GSM. With long-sheet capabilities of 1300mm simplex and 864mm duplex, it enables print providers to widen their service range.

• AccurioPress 7120

A monochrome system with a monthly duty cycle of 2.5 million prints. It includes Auto Inspection Technology, Intelligent Media Sensor (IM-101) and more than 220 paper profiles to ensure consistency and reliability.

• AccurioShine 3600

A finishing solution that applies 2D and 3D gloss effects. Its AI-based registration and LED curing support substrates from 135 to 450 GSM, allowing premium tactile finishing for high-value print applications.

• AccurioLabel 230

A label printing press running at 23.4 metres per minute with reduced warm-up time. It supports roll materials up to 330mm, helping print providers manage short-run labels quickly and reduce changeover on larger presses.

• AccurioPro Flux

A modular workflow automation suite available in Essential, Premium and Ultimate editions. It supports up to 15 operators and provides automation for job routing, imposition and variable data printing. It includes rule-based assignment, real-time tracking and analytical tools.

The company said Eastern Print Pack 2025 will serve as a platform to demonstrate how its developments in industrial and production printing address industry priorities linked to speed, quality and sustainability. Through its participation, Konica Minolta aims to highlight technologies designed to support digital transformation and enable new levels of precision and efficiency for print providers.

