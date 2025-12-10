Konica Minolta unveils portable device for hybrid work

Konica Minolta Business Solutions India has introduced the Innex CM55, a portable collaboration device designed for the shifting patterns of hybrid work. The launch adds to the company’s collaborative solutions portfolio and aligns with the move towards flexible communication across Indian workplaces.

How the device fits new work patterns

Teams today work across boardrooms, small huddle areas, hybrid seating clusters, remote branches and short-term project rooms. Many organisations still depend on fixed conferencing rooms that lock collaboration to one location and add pressure on IT support.

The Innex CM55 is positioned as an alternative to this room-bound approach. The device can be carried across spaces, set up in minutes and used without infrastructure changes. It is meant to reduce support calls and help teams hold meetings wherever space is available.

Comment on the launch

Katsuhisa Asari said the movement of teams across different work points has created gaps in collaboration. He noted that tools have not kept pace with this agility, leading to delays, unused rooms and rising dependency on IT support. He said the Innex CM55 is designed for dynamic workflows, offers quick setup and maintains audio and video quality even when bandwidth is limited. He added that the company aims to help organisations build consistent collaboration experiences across locations.

What the device offers

The Innex CM55 combines audio, video, smart framing, USB connectivity and integrated collaborative features in a single portable unit. It is designed for meeting formats ranging from hot desks to training areas and shared offices.

According to the company, teams can use the device to improve space utilisation and reduce IT time. Since the setup is simple, it can also support wider adoption within organisations. Moving the device from room to room enables businesses to expand collaboration capacity without investing in multiple fixed installations.

Building the broader workplace portfolio

The launch extends Konica Minolta’s workplace technology offering, supporting enterprises that are moving towards flexible and technology-enabled ecosystems. The focus is on solutions that match the wider shift in how Indian teams plan, coordinate and connect.

The Innex CM55 is available across India through the company’s authorised distribution network.

