Kore.ai unveils XO Automation, Contact Center AI on AWS Marketplace

Kore.ai, an enterprise conversational and generative AI platform provider, has announced that two of its products, Kore.ai XO Automation and Kore.ai Contact Center AI, are available on the AWS Marketplace. This platform allows customers to find, purchase, deploy, and manage third-party software, data, and services to build business solutions.
Kore.ai XO Automation AI
Kore.ai XO Automation AI integrates large language models (LLM) and generative AI technology through a no-code interface. It enables enterprises to design, build, train, test, deploy, and manage AI chatbots to automate customer interactions across more than 40 voice and digital channels. The platform supports omnichannel, multilingual experiences with over 130 languages. The solution also includes features such as Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG), multi-engine natural language understanding (NLU) powered by LLMs, and responsible AI with security measures, making it suitable for enterprises seeking scalable AI solutions.
Kore.ai Contact Center AI
Kore.ai Contact Center AI reportedly working towards enhancing customer service by analyzing conversations, automating tasks, and improving overall customer experiences. Integrated with the Kore.ai Experience Optimization (XO) Platform, it automates up to 80% of interactions, reduces wait times, and increases efficiency in contact centres. The product also features Agent AI, which provides real-time advice, automated summaries, coaching, and guided interactions through AI-powered playbooks.
“The world is fast moving toward an AI-first framework, and we want to provide the best advanced AI-powered solutions to every AWS customer through this initiative,” said Kore.ai CEO and Founder Raj Koneru. “Kore.ai enables businesses to put AI to work safely, responsibly, and at scale through its open architecture and generative and conversational AI platforms to achieve desired business outcomes. We envision our technology, along with the power of AWS, helping enterprises achieve transformative results.”
Read More:
XO Express Platform integrates AI for SMBs-Prasanna Arikala, Kore.AI