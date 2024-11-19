Kovai.co Acquires Floik to Enhance Knowledge Management Capabilities

Coimbatore-based Kovai.co, a software and B2B SaaS company specializing in revenue growth solutions, announced its acquisition of Floik, a Bengaluru-based B2C SaaS platform. The acquisition aims to enhance the capabilities of Kovai.co’s AI-powered knowledge management software, Document360.

Integration of Floik's Features

Floik’s interactive demos, videos, and guides will be integrated into Document360, expanding its existing knowledge base features. This integration is expected to provide added value to Document360’s global customer base of over 2,500 users by improving user engagement and knowledge accessibility.



Floik, a platform backed by Elevation Capital, enables businesses to create interactive product demos and guides that enhance user adoption and experience. Over two years, the platform has grown to serve more than 8,000 users globally, gaining recognition within the SaaS industry.

By incorporating Floik’s interactive demo and guide capabilities, Kovai.co aims to strengthen its knowledge management offerings. This move reflects the company’s commitment to innovation and delivering enhanced solutions to its customers worldwide.

"Integrating Floik’s capabilities into Document360 aligns perfectly with our vision of creating a robust knowledge management solution that goes beyond traditional documentation," said Saravana Kumar, CEO of Kovai.co. "Floik’s interactive tools will allow our users to deliver a more engaging and impactful experience, empowering end-users to truly understand and leverage our software’s capabilities. We also anticipate a 35% year-over-year revenue increase in our knowledge management category."

“We are excited to accelerate Floik’s mission to democratise knowledge management and software adoption by joining hands with Kovai.co”, said Vartika Bansal, Founder and CEO of Floik.

Floik Team Joins Kovai.co to Support Integration and Development

Six key members of the Floik team, who played a pivotal role in its development, have joined Kovai.co as part of the acquisition.



The team will be led by Vidyasankar Krishnamurthy, Floik’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Their primary focus will be to enhance Floik’s features and integrate its capabilities into Document360, Kovai.co’s knowledge management platform.

The team will also work on ensuring smooth deployment and functionality of Floik’s interactive tools across Document360’s extensive global customer base. This transition aims to maintain continuity in product development and customer support, aligning with Kovai.co’s commitment to delivering innovative solutions.

