o9 Partners Valeo for Global Operational Efficiency via AI Platform

o9, an enterprise AI software provider focused on improving planning and decision-making, has announced a seven-year partnership with automotive technology company Valeo. Under this agreement, Valeo will implement the o9 Digital Brain platform to optimize Sales, Inventory & Operations Planning (SIOP) and Master Production Scheduling (MPS) across over 170 sites in 29 countries, aiming to enhance decision-making processes and operational efficiency.

Advertisment

Valeo, committed to advancing mobility through innovative solutions in smart driving and CO₂ reduction, sees this partnership as a strategic step to boost its competitiveness and improve customer service.

The o9 Digital Brain platform was chosen for its flexible, scalable architecture and the specialized automotive expertise of the o9 team. This solution will enable Valeo to automate and refine its SIOP and MPS processes, supporting more efficient and data-driven decision-making across its global operations.

“As a technology-driven company in the automotive industry, it is essential for us to continuously adapt our planning and decision-making processes to stay ahead of customer expectations,” said Didier Huet, Vice President of Supply Chain at Valeo. “By processing critical information in real-time and understanding the connections between various systems and sites globally, including our partner constraints, we can make informed decisions that benefit our business and customers. o9‘s platform will enable us to optimize our material planning of resources and leverage cutting-edge technology to achieve our strategic goals.”

Advertisment

o9 Co-Founder and CEO Chakri Gottemukkala said, “At o9, we have extensive experience helping companies in the automotive and tech industries achieve digital transformation in their supply chains. Managing such complex processes requires advanced planning capabilities, especially involving multiple stakeholders and longer time horizons. The o9 platform is designed to be flexible, enabling companies like Valeo to connect the dots and make more informed decisions. We are excited to partner with Valeo, a company with a strong vision for innovation and sustainability.”

Read More:

Advertisment

Inspeq AI Partners with HCLTech to Drive Responsible AI Adoption