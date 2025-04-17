Kyndryl has announced the release of its Data Transformation Suite for SAP Solutions, designed to assist enterprises in accelerating and simplifying their migration to SAP S/4HANA Cloud. The suite supports the complete modernisation lifecycle, eliminating the need for third-party tools and enabling efficient project execution with reduced risk of data loss or corruption.

The Data Transformation Suite is delivered through Kyndryl Consult and is designed to align quickly with individual customer requirements. It provides end-to-end support across critical migration stages such as data profiling, blueprinting, transformation, and validation. The approach aims to streamline the transition process while maintaining data integrity and operational stability.

Kyndryl Data Transformation Suite for Operational Risk Reduction

By automating various components of the migration lifecycle, the suite offers potential cost advantages and minimises the complexity typically associated with SAP environment transitions. The solution is also structured to reduce manual intervention and mitigate risks tied to operational disruption, ensuring a more efficient path to SAP S/4HANA Cloud adoption.

“The Kyndryl Data Transformation Suite for SAP Solutions was essential to the success of our own IT transformation in less than 18 months, and I’m excited for customers to reap its benefits,” said Michael Bradshaw, Kyndryl’s Global Applications, Data and AI Practice Leader. “I am confident that by combining this solution with our Kyndryl Consult expertise and data and application services, we can not only accelerate customers’ migrations but also establish a new standard for SAP S/4HANA Cloud transformation projects.”

Kyndryl Expands SAP Partnership with Enhanced Data Transformation Capabilities

Since allying with SAP in November 2021, Kyndryl has expanded the partnership to include its designation as a RISE with SAP delivery partner. Additionally, the development of the SAP Business Transformation Centre has supported enterprises in advancing their IT and business transformation initiatives while simplifying cloud migration processes.

Enhancing Complex SAP S/4HANA Cloud Migrations

With the introduction of the Data Transformation Suite for SAP Solutions, Kyndryl builds on its existing capabilities to address complex migration scenarios. These include organisational changes such as mergers and divestitures, environments with multiple heterogeneous data sources, and projects requiring multi-level data transformation.

Enabling Scalable SAP Transition Strategies

The expanded suite enhances Kyndryl’s ability to deliver integrated support for SAP S/4HANA Cloud adoption. It supports scalable transformation strategies by aligning with diverse enterprise needs and streamlining the migration process in high-complexity environments.



