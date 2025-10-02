Kyndryl pushes agentic AI framework to speed enterprise adoption

Kyndryl has announced enhancements to its Agentic AI Framework, aiming to help enterprises move beyond proof-of-concept AI projects and scale real-world AI-native solutions across industries.

The company has introduced a unique design process and engagement methodology that accelerates time-to-value by reducing the gap between design and deployment. By deploying forward engineers, capabilities and intellectual property through Kyndryl Vital, the company is co-creating customised projects with customers in government, banking, insurance, manufacturing and more.

Martin Schroeter, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Kyndryl, said, “With decades of mission-critical infrastructure expertise, unique intellectual property and our AI consult methodology, Kyndryl is poised to lead our customers through this paradigm shift toward agentic AI. Our differentiated approach blends agents within complex environments and empowers organisations to scale AI throughout their operations as they move to become AI-native.”

Scaling AI with agentic workflows

At the core of the framework is an advanced orchestration capability that transforms a customer’s technology footprint into agentic AI workflows. It leverages agentic ingestion to extract and analyse code, policies, data interdependencies, business goals and insights – including from Kyndryl Bridge.

Built with a secure-by-design philosophy, the framework incorporates guardian concepts for autonomous, transparent and compliant operations. The model also defines the roles agents will play in enterprise environments and maps how they will work alongside employees.

Using Kyndryl’s agent builder, enterprises can design, test and deploy AI agents for tasks such as writing code, running tests and automating complex processes. These agents are developed in compliance with security and regulatory standards, making them suitable for mission-critical use.

Industry-specific adoption

Kyndryl is already engaging with multiple sectors to deploy the framework:

In insurance, the company is working on an agentic AI-enabled actuarial solution that automates workflows, dynamically generates regulatory filings, and delivers real-time insights.

In government, AI agents are being developed to streamline multi-department processes, from tax and licensing to immigration and benefits, working alongside civil servants to enhance efficiency.

In banking, Kyndryl has partnered with a customer to embed AI agents across the client onboarding process, reducing manual steps, accelerating timeframes, and improving customer experience.

Kyndryl is also collaborating with global alliance partners to deliver joint solutions and with universities to prepare the next generation of AI professionals. Already, a quarter of the company’s new signings include AI-related services such as data architecture, Cloud and digital workplace solutions.

With decades of experience managing mission-critical systems, Kyndryl believes its infrastructure-first mindset uniquely positions it to help enterprises adopt AI at scale, turning insights into measurable outcomes.

