Kyndryl SAP transformations center targets AI-led change

Kyndryl has announced the launch of its SAP Transformations Center of Excellence, a dedicated hub designed to support enterprises as they modernise SAP environments using artificial intelligence. The centre enables customers to co-create SAP transformation strategies alongside Kyndryl designers and engineers, with a focus on accelerating change and building long-term digital foundations.

The initiative brings together more than 500 Kyndryl professionals and combines SAP expertise with the company’s Agentic AI Framework. The objective is to help organisations overcome SAP modernisation challenges, apply AI at scale, and support future growth.

AI-driven approaches to SAP modernisation

Within the Kyndryl SAP Transformations Center of Excellence, customers collaborate with Kyndryl experts to design, develop, and deliver SAP solutions using several structured approaches.

The Clean Field approach applies Nova Intelligence AI agents and Kyndryl’s Data Transformation Suite to accelerate SAP ECC to SAP S/4HANA migrations. This method is intended to reduce technical debt, shorten project timelines, and enable cost-effective modernisation through a clean core capable of supporting new business capabilities.

For organisations already operating on SAP S/4HANA, the Clean Core approach focuses on modernising custom code. By combining agentic AI and data-driven processes, the approach is designed to help customers adopt new SAP capabilities more efficiently.

Data, cloud, and RISE with SAP alignment

The centre also leverages SAP Business Data Cloud to unify enterprise data and integrate with Databricks for AI training. This combination is positioned as a foundation for scalable and responsible AI, aimed at delivering measurable business outcomes.

In parallel, Kyndryl has expanded its SAP partnership to support the Journey to RISE with SAP. This includes delivering SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition services to help organisations accelerate cloud migration, modernise SAP environments, and prepare for AI-driven scale.

Early customer implementation

Kyndryl highlighted its work with a leading Austrian industrial food company that migrated from SAP ECC to SAP S/4HANA using the Clean Field approach. Through collaboration with Nova Intelligence, AI agents were deployed to support the transition and achieve full Clean Core compliance.

According to Kyndryl, the approach reduced project duration and labour requirements while delivering a modern SAP platform designed to support future innovation.

Integrating AI into enterprise platforms

Applying its Agentic AI Framework, Kyndryl aims to integrate AI capabilities directly into customer platforms such as SAP, supporting adoption at scale and operational impact. The SAP Transformations Center of Excellence builds on Kyndryl’s longstanding partnership with SAP and its recent recognition as a global RISE with SAP delivery partner.

The launch reflects growing enterprise demand for structured, AI-enabled approaches to SAP transformation as organisations seek faster modernisation without increasing complexity.

