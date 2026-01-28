Sovereign AI infrastructure in EMEA expands

Sovereign AI infrastructure in EMEA is set for significant expansion as UK-based AI infrastructure and solutions provider Sovereign AI (S-AI) has selected Accenture and Palantir Technologies Inc. to help build and scale next-generation AI data centres across the region.

The initiative is focused on creating a resilient sovereign AI foundation to support both commercial and government sectors, addressing rising demand for advanced AI infrastructure linked to industrial growth and national security.

Addressing demand for sovereign-grade AI

S-AI said the collaboration responds to the growing need for sovereign AI capabilities that ensure control, compliance, and resilience. The project will support economic security and digital resiliency across EMEA, with plans to expand into APAC over time.

According to Accenture research cited in the announcement, 60 per cent of European organisations plan to increase investments in sovereign AI technology over the next two years, underlining rising interest in locally governed AI infrastructure.

Dell and NVIDIA form the technology backbone

The initiative will accelerate the development and deployment of sovereign-grade AI capabilities powered by the Dell AI Factory and NVIDIA infrastructure. These platforms will provide the secure, high-performance foundation required for regulated environments.

The programme includes the construction and management of new generation, transmission, and compute capacity. This will enable hyperscale, NVIDIA-powered AI data centres designed to handle demanding AI workloads while maintaining high operational performance.

Palantir and Accenture roles in execution

Palantir will provide its Chain Reaction software to operate and manage the AI infrastructure buildout, orchestrating processes from power generation through compute deployment. The platform will serve as the operating system for scaling AI infrastructure and enabling enterprise AI capabilities across key verticals.

Accenture will lead digital transformation, operational excellence, and large-scale delivery. Its role includes sales and engineering support, ensuring that the infrastructure can be deployed and operated at scale.

Focus on regulated industries and compliance

S-AI said the data centres will support secure, compliant, and high-performing operations for regulated industries. The sovereign-grade approach is designed to meet stringent regulatory and security requirements while delivering performance for advanced AI use cases.

The Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA is positioned as the backbone for sovereign environments, enabling organisations to train and deploy advanced AI models while retaining control over data and AI assets.

Industry perspectives on sovereign AI

Bradd Lewis, CEO, Sovereign AI, said the company is investing in robust and scalable data centres across the UK and EMEA to future-proof customers for the global digital economy. He added that the collaboration with Accenture and Palantir will help scale enterprise AI supported by integrated infrastructure and power solutions.

Accenture said the initiative establishes a new model for managing safe, secure, and resilient AI infrastructure, supporting national and economic security across key markets. Palantir highlighted the role of its Chain Reaction platform in enabling both infrastructure expansion and enterprise AI delivery.

NVIDIA noted that sovereign AI designed for efficient inference is becoming critical for digital and economic security, while Dell Technologies emphasised the importance of full control and ownership of AI capabilities in sovereign environments.

Link to broader Accenture–Palantir strategy

The project follows the launch of the Accenture Palantir Business Group, which focuses on accelerating the delivery of advanced AI and data solutions for global clients. The S-AI initiative represents one of the first major infrastructure-focused implementations aligned with that strategy.

Closing note

As governments and enterprises place greater emphasis on sovereignty, security, and compliance, Sovereign AI infrastructure in EMEA is emerging as a strategic priority. The collaboration between S-AI, Accenture, Palantir, Dell Technologies, and NVIDIA signals a coordinated effort to scale AI infrastructure designed for long-term economic and national resilience.