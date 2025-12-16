Lenovo has announced a broad expansion of its enterprise portfolio, introducing new data storage, virtualisation platforms, and data management services aimed at modernising IT infrastructure for AI-driven workloads. The move targets enterprises and mid-size organisations navigating performance bottlenecks, evolving virtualisation strategies, and increasing data demands.

The latest launch brings together Lenovo ThinkSystem and ThinkAgile offerings with lifecycle services, positioning enterprise data as the foundation for advanced applications and AI readiness. The focus remains on enabling organisations to deploy, manage, and scale workloads while keeping data compliant and accessible across on-prem and hybrid environments.

Data readiness remains a challenge

According to industry data cited by Lenovo, a significant share of organisations lack confidence in their data management practices for AI. At the same time, most storage deployed in recent years continues to rely on slower hard drive-based systems that are not optimised for AI workloads. These limitations are further compounded by new requirements around virtualisation and containerised environments, where enterprises increasingly seek open and flexible architectures.

“With disruptions in enterprise virtualisation strategies and the mandate to make their data ready for the most demanding workloads, organisations are looking to modernise their legacy infrastructure with open solutions,” said Stuart McRae, Executive Director and General Manager of Data Storage at Lenovo. He added that the new offerings are designed to deliver security, flexibility, and performance to support enterprise applications and data-driven initiatives.

Expanding the ThinkSystem and ThinkAgile portfolio

As part of its Lenovo enterprise data storage and virtualisation strategy, the company has introduced several platform updates addressing performance, scalability, and infrastructure choice.

The Lenovo ThinkSystem DS Series includes all-flash and protected SAN block storage systems designed for virtualised environments, with an emphasis on simplified deployment and management. These systems are positioned to improve performance and efficiency for enterprises modernising their data infrastructure.

Lenovo ThinkAgile FX Series focuses on hyperconverged infrastructure with an open architecture, allowing customers to transition between supported HCI solutions without replacing hardware. This approach is intended to protect long-term investments while offering flexibility as virtualisation needs evolve.

The ThinkAgile MX Series expands support for disaggregated external Fibre Channel SANs for Microsoft Azure Local, addressing enterprise storage requirements in virtualised environments. Lenovo has also added configurations with NVIDIA RTX Pro 6000 GPUs to support AI inferencing workloads running on Azure Local.

For organisations prioritising AI deployments, Lenovo ThinkAgile HX Series integrates Nutanix Enterprise AI software, enabling customers operating in virtualised and containerised environments to deploy and scale AI models more rapidly.

Lifecycle services to support AI workloads

Alongside infrastructure platforms, Lenovo has expanded its hybrid cloud and data lifecycle services portfolio. These services are designed to help organisations accelerate deployment, improve operational reliability, and prepare data environments for AI workloads.

Lenovo Deployment Services for ThinkSystem and ThinkAgile aim to reduce time to value during infrastructure rollouts, while storage services can be consumed individually or through Lenovo’s TruScale model. The company is also offering Hybrid Cloud Advisory Services to help align on-prem and hybrid environments with compliance, data protection, and operational efficiency goals.

Migration Services form another component of the portfolio, enabling organisations to balance cloud flexibility with the stability of existing infrastructure as workloads and data evolve.

As part of its data management services expansion, Lenovo has introduced Premier Enhanced Storage Support, providing IT teams managing critical workloads with direct access to Lenovo experts. The service includes proactive monitoring, performance optimisation, and guided issue resolution to support reliability and resilience in hybrid and AI-focused environments.

Through this combined approach to platforms and services, Lenovo is positioning enterprise data storage and virtualisation as a central pillar for organisations preparing their infrastructure for next-generation workloads.

