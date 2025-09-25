Lenovo unveils AI-ready IT solutions to accelerate SMB growth

Lenovo has introduced a new set of IT infrastructure solutions aimed at small and medium businesses (SMBs) seeking to modernise their technology foundation in the AI era. The solutions are designed to help SMBs deploy, scale and benefit from enterprise-grade IT without the complexity or costs traditionally associated with advanced infrastructure.

SMBs today face a dual challenge: staying competitive in an increasingly AI-driven market while operating with limited resources. Outdated systems often slow innovation and create barriers to growth. Lenovo’s latest portfolio takes an SMB-first approach with bundles that are pre-tested, validated and ready for quick deployment. With guided setup, built-in security and flexible consumption models, businesses can begin transforming operations from the first day of deployment.

“SMBs face a challenging and competitive landscape today, with many struggling to modernise IT while keeping costs under control. Lenovo is helping these businesses stay current with solutions that remove traditional barriers of complexity and expense,” said Sumir Bhatia, President, Asia Pacific, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Lenovo. “Our SMB portfolio simplifies the way businesses acquire, deploy, and manage IT, accelerating innovation and operational efficiency from day one. By providing AI-ready, enterprise-grade technology that is flexible, secure, and easy to adopt, we are giving SMBs the tools to compete and grow with confidence in today’s AI-driven era.”

Business-ready solutions tailored for SMB needs

The new bundles combine Lenovo’s trusted servers with partner technologies to deliver enterprise-level reliability for smaller firms without requiring specialised IT teams. By eliminating the need for custom builds, SMBs gain faster rollouts and predictable results.

Among the highlights is Business Ready Infrastructure in a Box, a design built on the Lenovo ThinkSystem SR635 V3 or SR630 V4, validated with Windows Server 2025 Hyper-V. For organisations working at the edge, the AI Edge-Ready Node powered by Lenovo ThinkEdge SE100 and Scale Computing HyperCore provides a cost-effective way to run modern applications wherever business happens. Meanwhile, Business Protection in a Box offers reliable data protection through ThinkSystem SR650 V3 and SR630 V3 servers combined with storage arrays capable of supporting large numbers of virtual machines.

These bundles are managed through Lenovo XClarity One, a cloud portal that gives AI-driven visibility, proactive maintenance and simplified control, reducing downtime and operating costs. To further strengthen resilience, Lenovo integrates Veeam software for data protection, ransomware defence and near-instant recovery.

Preparing SMBs for AI-driven growth

Lenovo is also offering validated AI configurations that remove the complexity of building AI solutions from scratch. These configurations provide a proven roadmap for real-world use cases ranging from real-time threat detection to advanced customer insights. The aim is to deliver quick, measurable outcomes while enabling SMBs to scale into future opportunities.

Flexible IT consumption with TruScale

To address budget concerns, Lenovo has extended its TruScale Infrastructure as-a-Service model to SMBs. TruScale offers subscription and consumption-based pricing, allowing businesses to pay only for what they use. This approach helps firms avoid large upfront spending while providing the flexibility to scale services as needs evolve.

Lenovo reports that customers using TruScale see up to 30 per cent faster rollouts, shortening the path from purchase to productivity. In Malaysia, Microtree Sdn Bhd (M3) has already used TruScale to expand its offerings with Backup-as-a-Service. By leveraging Lenovo’s model, M3 avoided heavy capital investment, accelerated time-to-market and unlocked new growth opportunities among SMB clients.

