Lenovo Expands Retail Presence with New Stores

Lenovo has expanded its retail network by opening over 25 exclusive stores across North and East India, focusing on tier 2 and tier 3 cities. This expansion aims to enhance technology accessibility, providing customers with hands-on product experiences.

The new stores are strategically located across Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Haryana, reinforcing Lenovo’s commitment to expanding its reach in emerging markets.

Lenovo has a big network of exclusive stores and authorised service centres across India, including several in New Delhi. These stores have a range of Lenovo products, including laptops, desktops, and accessories, along with customer support services.

Raghavendra Araveeti, Sales Head, North and East, Consumer Business, Lenovo India, said, “Expanding our retail footprint in India reinforces our commitment to bringing smarter technology closer to consumers—from the metros and suburbs to smaller towns. These new stores act as innovation hubs, offering personalised service and enabling customers to explore our diverse product range and experience AI-driven technology firsthand. Our portfolio of devices and services offer students, gamers, professionals, and businesses with features designed to enhance productivity, learning, and creativity.”

Lenovo's retail expansion increases its total footprint to over 480 stores nationwide, further increasing its market presence. The new stores are a step taken to address the rising demand for technology, offering customers access to Lenovo’s AI-enabled gaming, consumer, and commercial devices.

Additionally, several existing stores have been upgraded and relocated, transforming them into innovation hubs within evolving tech ecosystems.

