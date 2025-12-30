Lenovo India leadership reshuffle signals next phase of growth

Lenovo India leadership reshuffle has brought a series of senior appointments across its enterprise and consumer businesses, following a strong growth quarter and as the company prepares for its next phase of expansion. The changes reflect a sharper emphasis on execution, integrated solutions, and deeper engagement with customers and partners across India.

In Q2 FY25/26, Lenovo India reported 23 percent year-on-year growth, with revenue reaching USD 1.2 Bn. The company said the leadership changes are intended to sustain this momentum as enterprise infrastructure and consumer demand continue to evolve.

Enterprise leadership realigned for integrated growth

As part of the leadership transition, Amit Luthra will take charge as One Lenovo Commercial Leader, Lenovo India, effective 1 March 2026. In this role, he will work across the Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group to drive integrated enterprise growth and deliver end-to-end offerings to customers.

Luthra has spent over three and a half years at Lenovo India and played a central role in scaling the Infrastructure Solutions Group business. His experience includes building leadership teams, strengthening partner ecosystems, and deepening relationships with enterprise customers, positioning him to lead the company’s enterprise strategy as it sharpens its focus on AI-led transformation.

In a parallel move, Srinivas Rao has been appointed Managing Director, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Lenovo India. Previously Director, Presales, ISG, Rao will now lead the infrastructure business in India as enterprises increasingly prioritise data, infrastructure, and AI-driven workloads.

Commenting on the appointments, Shailendra Katyal, Vice President and Managing Director, Lenovo India, said the leadership changes mark an important milestone in strengthening both enterprise and consumer businesses. He added that the realignment is aimed at accelerating AI-led transformation and supporting rising infrastructure demand across customer segments.

Consumer business leadership strengthened

The Lenovo India leadership reshuffle also includes changes on the consumer side. Kaman Chawla has been appointed Director, Consumer Business, Lenovo India, and will lead the company’s consumer portfolio across PCs and smart devices.

Chawla brings more than 25 years of experience across telecom, FMCG, and IT sectors. His previous roles include leading consumer personal systems businesses across India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, along with senior positions at companies spanning consumer products, IT services, and telecommunications. Lenovo said his experience in scaling consumer businesses and driving profitable growth will be key to strengthening its position in the consumer technology market.

Leadership transition and continuity

As part of the transition, Rohit Midha, Executive Director, Enterprise Business, will be moving on from Lenovo after more than a decade with the company to pursue opportunities outside the organisation.

With these leadership changes, Lenovo India is aligning its enterprise and consumer teams more closely with its growth priorities, as infrastructure, AI adoption, and evolving customer needs shape the next phase of the company’s India strategy.