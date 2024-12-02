Lenovo Introduces Advanced Computing Platforms for AI-Driven Research

Lenovo has announced new high-performance computing platforms designed to support scientific and industrial researchers in advancing AI-powered transformations across various scales. Presented at Supercomputing 2024 (SC24), these energy-efficient solutions aim to enable scientists, engineers, and researchers to push the frontiers of scientific discovery.

The platforms are designed to cater to enterprises seeking to harness AI’s potential for innovation, offering the computational power needed for complex modelling, simulations, and data-intensive AI applications. By combining efficiency with scalability, Lenovo's latest offerings align with the growing demand for advanced tools to drive breakthroughs in research and industry.

“As data centre infrastructure takes centre stage as the heart of producing AI and the digital economy, increasing energy demands must be met responsibly,” said Kumar Mitra, MD & GM – Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group, ASEAN, Hong Kong, Taiwan and ANZ. "It’s promising to see the interest of C-level executives from across finance, healthcare, manufacturing and beyond, in aggressively pursuing the responsible deployment of AI solutions across their organisations. For today’s enterprises, HPC is part of the core engine that makes it possible to maximise AI’s potential.”

Lenovo Introduces Advanced Liquid-Cooling Technology for AI Factories

Lenovo has unveiled its 6th Generation Neptune Liquid Cooling system, a solution designed to improve supercomputing energy efficiency and enable the widespread adoption of AI factories. Building on over a decade of experience and 40+ patents in scalable supercomputing, the system employs liquid cooling to dissipate heat more efficiently than traditional air cooling methods.

A key innovation is the vertical server chassis, which supports high-performance accelerated computing technologies in a compact, fully liquid-cooled design. By eliminating the need for power-intensive fans, the system significantly reduces energy consumption.

Designed for compatibility with industry-standard 19-inch racks, this solution allows organizations of all sizes to access advanced computing capabilities incrementally, using standard power configurations within an open ecosystem. The technology aims to support industries in unlocking AI-driven innovation with improved sustainability and scalability.

“With this design, every data centre provider can fit these systems into their rooms without any major modifications. That means no reinforced floors, no specialised power, no specialised doors to get into the room,” said Scott Tease, Vice President of Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group, Products. “Through the groundbreaking advancements in Lenovo Neptune liquid cooling, users can take advantage of the highest performance computing that is being delivered now and in the future.”

Lenovo Introduces 6th Generation Water-Cooled Supercomputing Systems

Lenovo's 6th generation Neptune water-cooled servers incorporate the latest processor and accelerator technologies to deliver scalable and efficient computing for AI and other high-performance applications.

Key Announcements:



- NVIDIA GB200 Grace Blackwell NVL4 Superchip: The Lenovo ThinkSystem SC777 V4 Neptune, using Lenovo's open-loop, direct warm-water cooling system, is designed for handling large-scale AI models.

- NVIDIA H200 NVL Platform: The Lenovo ThinkSystem SR675 V3 supports this platform to accelerate AI tasks and meet various high-performance computing (HPC) workload requirements.

Supporting Clean Energy Research with Water-Cooled Supercomputers:

Lenovo's water-cooled supercomputers are contributing to research in clean energy and sustainability:

- ENEA, Italy: The installation of an HPC system at the Portici hub supports nuclear fusion research and achieves high energy efficiency by capturing up to 98% of the heat produced through Lenovo’s Neptune direct water-cooling system.

- Cineca Consortium, Italy: Lenovo's supercomputer for Cineca enables research in plasma physics and material analysis for nuclear fusion, improving cooling energy consumption by 15% using water-cooling technology.

Liquid-Cooled Colocation Solutions for AI and HPC:

For organizations requiring high-performance computing but lacking liquid-cooling infrastructure, Lenovo collaborates with colocation providers to deploy Neptune-ready infrastructure. These systems offer energy efficiency (up to 30%) and the potential for heat recycling to enhance operational sustainability.

