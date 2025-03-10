Lenovo Introduces ThinkEdge SE100: AI Inferencing for Edge Computing

Lenovo has launched the ThinkEdge SE100, an entry-level AI inferencing server designed to make edge AI accessible and cost-effective for businesses of all sizes. Showcased at MWC25, the ThinkEdge SE100 is part of Lenovo’s portfolio of scalable hybrid AI solutions, bridging the gap between client and edge servers to deliver enterprise-grade intelligence across industries.

Bringing AI to the Edge for Faster Decision-Making

Lenovo continues its mission of enabling smarter AI adoption by extending AI capabilities beyond traditional data centers. Edge computing processes data closer to its source, reducing latency and enabling real-time decision-making. This shift is critical as AI adoption accelerates globally.

By 2030, the edge market is projected to grow at nearly 37% annually. Lenovo is driving this transformation with one of the industry’s largest edge computing portfolios, having shipped over a million edge systems globally while achieving 13 consecutive quarters of edge revenue growth.

Addressing India’s Growing Demand for Edge AI

India’s expanding digital economy and rapid AI adoption are fueling demand for intelligent infrastructure at the edge. The ThinkEdge SE100 enables businesses in retail, manufacturing, healthcare, and remote operations to deploy AI-driven solutions in compact, energy-efficient environments.

"With the ThinkEdge SE100, we are making enterprise-grade AI inferencing more accessible for businesses of all sizes. Its powerful AI capabilities, combined with a compact and rugged design, enable seamless deployment even in space-constrained environments," said Amit Luthra, Managing Director, Lenovo ISG India.

AI Performance Optimized for Edge Computing

The ThinkEdge SE100 is designed to deliver high-performance AI inferencing in a compact form factor, supporting multiple deployment options such as desktops, wall mounts, ceilings, and 1U racks. It offers:

- 85% smaller footprint with enterprise-grade performance

- Scalable architecture with up to six or eight performance cores

- GPU-ready design for AI workloads, including real-time inferencing, video analytics, and object detection

- Energy-efficient operation to lower total cost of ownership

Security and Reliability for Edge Deployments

The ThinkEdge SE100 supports low-latency, hybrid cloud deployments while maintaining robust data security. Its rugged design includes:

- Dust filtering and tamper protection for real-world environments

- USB port disabling and disk encryption to secure sensitive data

- Workload consolidation capabilities to optimize AI-driven processes

The Lenovo ThinkEdge SE100 redefines affordable and scalable AI inferencing, bringing high-performance edge computing to businesses across industries.

“Together, Lenovo and Scale Computing are delivering innovative, enterprise-grade solutions to customers worldwide. Leveraging the ThinkEdge SE100, we are bringing together Lenovo’s industry-leading hardware reliability with Scale Computing’s proven edge software to create a purpose-built HCI solution for AI at the edge,” said Jeff Ready, CEO and co-founder of Scale Computing. “With its compact, power-efficient design and enterprise-class performance, the ThinkEdge SE100 is redefining how businesses of all sizes deploy scalable, resilient infrastructure in the most demanding environments. This latest innovation reflects Lenovo’s leadership in edge-AI computing and our shared commitment to bringing the future of intelligent, AI-powered infrastructure to businesses now.”

Expanding AI Applications Across Industries with Lenovo ThinkEdge SE100

The Lenovo ThinkEdge SE100 is designed to support AI-driven automation and efficiency across multiple industries:

- Retail: Enhances inventory management, associate tracking, and loss prevention at self-checkout.

- Manufacturing: Enables quality assurance and warehouse monitoring.

- Healthcare: Supports process automation, lab data management, and back-office operations in remote offices.

- Energy: Assists in power logistics and smart meter management at gas stations and refineries.

Optimized Deployment and Management for Efficiency

The ThinkEdge SE100 integrates Lenovo Open Cloud Automation (LOC-A) and a Baseboard Management Controller (BMC) to streamline deployment. These features reduce:

- Deployment costs by up to 47%

- Resource and time requirements by up to 60%

Post-deployment, Lenovo XClarity simplifies infrastructure management by centralizing monitoring, configuration, and troubleshooting in a single interface.

Sustainability and Energy Efficiency

The ThinkEdge SE100 delivers high AI performance while maintaining low power consumption:

- System power remains under 140W, even with GPU configurations.

- Energy-efficient design reduces overall carbon emissions by up to 84%.

- Sustainable materials include 90% EPE packaging, low-temperature solder, and post-consumer recycled content.

- Lenovo’s Product End-of-Life (PELM) program supports a transition to a circular economy.

Integration with ThinkSystem V4 Servers

The ThinkEdge SE100 is part of Lenovo’s ThinkSystem V4 servers, powered by Intel Xeon 6 processors. These systems feature:

- Neptune Core Compute Complex Module, extending Neptune liquid cooling from the CPU to memory.

- Lower fan speeds and reduced power consumption, improving system health and longevity.

- Enhanced workload performance with optimized airflow and quieter operation.

With AI-powered efficiency and sustainability, the Lenovo ThinkEdge SE100 supports businesses in optimizing operations, reducing costs, and driving AI adoption across industries.

