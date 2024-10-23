Lexar Appoints Rajeev Anand as Sales Director for India

Lexar, a provider of flash memory and storage solutions, has appointed Rajeev Anand as its Sales Director for the Indian market. In this role, Anand will focus on driving business growth, expanding market share, and strengthening Lexar’s presence in India.

Anand’s strategies include conducting market research to identify growth opportunities, adopting a customer-centric approach, and expanding the sales team to enhance regional expertise. He will also work on strengthening channel partnerships and building strategic relationships with key customers, distributors, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Additionally, Anand will focus on identifying new business opportunities in emerging markets to support Lexar’s growth in the region.

Stating on this development, Fissal Oubida, GM - Middle East, Africa, and India, LEXAR, said, "India represents a significant growth opportunity for us, and we are excited to have Rajeev at the helm of our operations. His extensive experience in sales leadership and business development aligns perfectly with Lexar's commitment to delivering high-quality products and exceptional service. I am confident that with Rajeev's expertise, we will successfully meet the growing demands of our customers in India."

In response, Rajeev Anand, stated, "I am delighted to join Lexar and look forward to spearheading the company’s operations in India. My goal is to expand Lexar’s business multifold by forming a high-performance team, establishing strong partnerships with distributors and retailers, and nurturing existing relationships. I am grateful for the trust Lexar’s management has placed in me and am excited about the opportunity to work closely under Fissal's leadership to position Lexar as a leader in the flash storage industry in India."

Rajeev Anand has almost 3 decades long experience in MNCs

Rajeev Anand joins Lexar with over 28 years of experience in sales leadership across multinational companies. He has a strong background in strategic business development and relationship management. Anand has held key positions at companies such as Sandisk/Western Digital, Olympus Imaging, Sanyo India, and Neoteric Infomatique, where he successfully drove market share growth and established strong partnerships.

