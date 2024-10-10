NetApp names Ganesan Arumugam as Sr. Director, APAC Channel Strategy

NetApp has appointed Ganesan Arumugam as Senior Director for APAC Channel Sales & Alliances. In his new role, Arumugam will work closely with both global and regional market leaders to drive NetApp’s channel strategy across the Asia Pacific region.

Focus on Enhancing Partner Capabilities

As part of his responsibilities, Arumugam will focus on improving the technical capabilities and skillsets of NetApp's Partner Organization. This initiative aims to strengthen the expertise within NetApp's partner community to address better the growing demand for data storage, data services, and cloud operations solutions across the region.

Expansion of Partner Sphere Program

In his capacity as APAC representative for NetApp's Worldwide Partner Organization (WPO), Arumugam will oversee the expansion of NetApp's Partner Sphere program. This program promotes the adoption of unified data storage, integrated data services, and CloudOps solutions, supporting NetApp’s broader strategy to enhance its presence and solutions portfolio in the Asia Pacific market.

This appointment is part of NetApp’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its channel ecosystem and drive innovation in cloud and data services across the region.

Andrew Sotiropoulos, Senior Vice President and General Manager for NetApp Asia Pacific commented, "Our channels and partner ecosystem remain the foundation for our Go-to-Market strategy and overall growth for APAC. Previously as our India Channel lead, Ganesan played a key role in building up a strong and reliable ecosystem of NetApp-managed and Distributor-managed partners, that extended well across the market and delivered consistent revenue growth. He will now step up to the APAC region and I am confident he will replicate his success here."

Expressing his enthusiasm for the new role, Ganesan Arumugam stated, "We have on board the best partners that can bring NetApp's intelligent data management solutions to the market. When our partners succeed, we succeed. I look forward to engaging more of our partners in my new role, and am honoured for the opportunity to deepen NetApp's relationships with them across APAC."

Ganesan Arumugam Brings Extensive Experience in the Technology Sector

With nearly 30 years of experience in the technology industry, Ganesan has held leadership roles in channel management and sales at global companies such as Symantec, VMware, Hitachi Data Systems, IBM, and Novell.

In his new role, Ganesan will report directly to Andrew Sotiropoulos, ensuring close alignment with NetApp’s strategic objectives. He will be stationed in Singapore, where he will focus on executing the company’s channel strategy across the Asia Pacific region.

