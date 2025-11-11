Logic launches Visionhub to redefine smart workspace collaboration

In today’s dynamic corporate landscape, workspaces must do more than just bring people together; they must connect people, content, and technology seamlessly.

Logic Workspaces, a division of LOGIC, has taken this philosophy to heart with the launch of Visionhub, a next-generation central collaboration platform that unifies displays, video conferencing, and AV systems to deliver an integrated, interactive, and scalable meeting experience.

At the heart of Visionhub lies its ability to simplify connectivity and enhance interactivity, ensuring that every meeting, brainstorming session, or presentation runs smoothly, without technical complexity.

Whether deployed in boardrooms, huddle spaces, or experience centres, Visionhub delivers a seamless collaboration experience, empowering teams to communicate and share content effortlessly.

Built for the Modern Hybrid Workplace

Designed to integrate effortlessly into modern AV ecosystems, Visionhub provides a unified experience that harmonises hardware, software, and user interaction.

Its modular scalability allows organisations to adapt the platform to evolving workplace needs, from small meeting pods to enterprise-wide collaboration environments.

Key Features of Visionhub

Seamless Collaboration: Enables teams to connect and share without technical barriers.

Scalable Integration: Designed to fit and grow with evolving workplace requirements.

Unified Experience: Combines hardware, software, and interface for smooth interactions.

Comprehensive Hardware Support: Built-in compatibility with cameras, video bars, power sockets, cable trays, and mounts.

Premium Design: Available in Midnight Grey and Regal Oak finishes for contemporary workspace aesthetics.

“We believe Visionhub sets a new standard for workspace collaboration,” said Pankaj Bellad, Business Head at LOGIC.

“By bringing together technology and design seamlessly, it transforms any space into a high-performance hub that supports clear communication and teamwork.”

With Logic Workspaces and Visionhub, the company aims not just to supply AV systems but to redefine how people work and collaborate in the hybrid era, making workplaces more intuitive, efficient, and inspiring.

Driving the Future of Intelligent Workspaces

As hybrid work becomes the new normal, Visionhub embodies LOGIC’s commitment to technology-driven design, user-centric innovation, and scalable collaboration infrastructure.

By merging aesthetic craftsmanship with high-performance integration, Visionhub enhances not just communication but the entire workplace experience.

