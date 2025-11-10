Enterprise software is no longer a set-and-forget stack. The shift from on-premise systems to integrated cloud platforms is accelerating, driven by the need for faster innovation, consolidated data models and new AI capabilities. For partners and implementation specialists, the opportunity and the challenge are to help customers make that transition while ensuring continuous value delivery.

In an interview with DQ Channels, Murali Subramanian, CEO of Innovacx, explains Innovacx’s Oracle-exclusive approach, why single-platform strategies matter today, and how agentic AI and Oracle’s built-in agents are reshaping operations and customer engagement. The following article uses Subramanian’s original quotes to preserve the conversation’s authenticity.

From on-premise veteran to cloud partner: the Innovacx origin story

“Innovex has been in business for the last 11 plus years,” Murali begins, framing a company born from deep Oracle expertise. “We are an Oracle exclusive partner in the sense that we only work with Oracle Enterprise Apps and technology. The founders here, which includes me, are all ex-Oracle folks. I spent 24 plus years.”

He traces the strategic impetus: “I spent most of my career at Oracle on the on-premise Enterprise App and then towards the last three, four years, I spent on the cloud.” That vendor-to-partner perspective informed Innovacx’s mission: “We found it as a great opportunity to help be part of that journey. That's what got us to do it.”

Why enterprises are moving to Oracle Fusion Cloud

Murali explains the market logic behind consolidation: “If you are an enterprise customer today… the speed of innovation is important to innovate the business process, you know, it's to do more with less is the mantra. The cloud technology provides customers the ability to innovate the business processes using modern tools.”

He contrasts early cloud fragmentation with the new single-platform imperative: “When the cloud started, everybody went into best of breed solution on cloud. Now customers are saying that again, which costs me a lot of money. So now people are saying, look, I want to go to an end-to-end solution, because increasingly, vendors like Oracle are now saying, look, you don't need to buy three different solutions to integrate, you just buy a single platform that solves across your enterprise business problems.”

That single data model, he adds, is what makes agentic AI practical: “So consumers want to innovate, innovate faster… with the advent of AI, agentic AI coming in, the single data model and integrated solution makes that even more compelling.”

Practical value: agents, analytics and the front-desk use case

Murali gives a concrete front-line example of AI agents in action: “When I'm at a front desk at a hotel, I don't want six different drill-downs. I got only 30 seconds with the customer, I would like the AI to pop up the right insight. So that I could now have the right conversation with the customer or provide the right information to the customer instead of me trying to drill down five levels.”

He describes Oracle’s out-of-the-box asset: “Oracle, they have delivered 600 AI agents, which is out of the box, no additional cost to the customer, no additional licensing. So we are working with customers to selectively see which ones are relevant to them and enable and also build extensions on top of it.”

Innovacx’s role: implementation, industry focus and continuous consumption

On how Innovacx helps customers consume cloud innovation, Murali is candid: “So partner plays a very critical role. We have had an outstanding relationship with Oracle, working with them right in the early stages of the cycle.” He stresses industry solutions: “Oracle not only has Oracle Fusion… They also have industry-focused solutions… we actually do a go-to-market, focus on an industry, trying the industry solutions with the Fusion solutions, demonstrating the integration, demonstrating the value.”

Critically, Innovacx positions itself for the long run: “Now it is the responsibility of the partner to work with the customer to continuously innovate, continuously deliver those innovations to the customer.”

The complexity of transformation: expectations and realities

Murali avoids platitudes about easy projects: “Any enterprise transformation is a very complex process. Anybody who says it's easy, it's a piece of cake, they’re not. There is a one-time implementation, which by its beast, is complex.”

Successful engagements hinge on disciplined delivery and change management: “I always tell my customer, I will never promise my implementation will be pretty and trouble-free. All I tell them is thet we will take you to the finish line. It does take a lot of effort from all the parties involved.”

AI, security and governance on the same platform

The CEO highlights the governance advantages of a consolidated platform: “When you build AI built on your ERP instance itself, then all of the data function security, user access control, everything is honoured. So we see these two are going to be the biggest already started, and we see that as an exciting transformation over the next 12 months.”

He stresses that an agentic framework built on a single data model reduces risk while enabling automation: “You could now automate a lot of things, remove redundancy, remove unnecessary manual work and let people focus on the real work and not mundane tasks.”

Conclusion — journalistic analysis and outlook

Murali Subramanian’s account clarifies a simple industry truth: cloud transformation is as much about people and process as it is about code. Innovacx’s Oracle-exclusive posture is a strategic bet on consolidation, on the promise that a single data model, combined with agentic AI, will unlock faster decisions, safer automation and lower total cost of ownership.

The journalistic takeaway for IT channel partners is twofold. First, the future of enterprise projects will favour partners who can deliver continuous value beyond cutover: “Now it is the responsibility of the partner to work with the customer to continuously innovate,” Murali says. Second, agents and embedded analytics will redefine UX and operational efficiency; partners must therefore align skills across integration, data governance and AI-enabled change management to capture that value.

Murali’s closing note is emphatic: “We would like to believe that the next five years are going to be exciting times for anybody who's going to bet on Oracle and bet on the Oracle ecosystem.” For partners and customers in the Indian channel, that statement reads less like marketing and more like a roadmap, one where platform choice, partner capability and disciplined delivery determine who thrives in the AI-driven enterprise era.

