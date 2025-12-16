Logitech MX Master 4 mouse targets professional workflows

Logitech has introduced the Logitech MX Master 4 mouse as the latest addition to its MX Master series, positioning it for creative professionals, developers and business users who rely on precision and speed in daily workflows. The device combines haptic feedback, software-led controls and upgraded connectivity to support complex, multi-application use.

According to the company, the focus is on helping advanced users complete tasks faster while reducing repetitive actions across long work sessions.

Haptic feedback reshapes everyday interaction

A central change in the Logitech MX Master 4 mouse is the addition of customisable haptic feedback. Subtle vibrations respond to scrolling, navigation and selection, offering tactile confirmation during use.

This approach is designed to improve control in tasks such as video editing, design work and data analysis, where fine-grained input and consistent feedback can affect productivity.

Actions Ring adds software-driven control

The mouse works with Logi Options+ software to enable Actions Ring, a digital overlay that places app-specific shortcuts directly on the screen. Users can customise commands based on the software they are using, including creative and productivity applications.

Logitech says this setup can help professionals save time and reduce repetitive mouse movements by allowing quicker access to frequently used tools.

Connectivity and hardware upgrades

To support uninterrupted workflows, the Logitech MX Master 4 mouse uses a high-performance chip and an optimised antenna. The company claims this delivers twice the connectivity strength of earlier models.

A new USB-C dongle is included for faster and more reliable pairing across laptops, desktops and tablets, reducing delays when switching between devices.

Built for long-term professional use

The device features stain-resistant materials and a durable design intended for daily professional environments. It is built to be easy to maintain while supporting extended use over time.

For enterprise deployments, the MX Master 4 for Business can be managed remotely through the Logitech Sync platform when employees are logged into Logi Tune. IT teams can monitor devices without desk-side intervention, while Logi Bolt connectivity is designed to remain stable in crowded office settings.

Sustainability-focused design choices

Logitech has incorporated sustainability measures into the MX Master 4 mouse. The device uses at least 48 percent certified post-consumer recycled plastic, a low-carbon aluminium thumbwheel and a battery made with 100 percent recycled cobalt.

Packaging is paper-based and sourced from FSC-certified materials, with unpainted plastic parts and a design intended to simplify recycling.

Key specifications

MagSpeed scroll wheel supporting up to 1,000 lines per second

8,000 DPI sensor for accurate tracking on most surfaces, including glass

Quiet clicks with 90 per cent less noise compared tothe MX Master 3

USB-C quick charging delivers up to three hours of use from a one-minute charge and up to 70 days on a full charge

Multi-device pairing for up to three devices with cross-platform support

Pricing and availability

The Logitech MX Master 4 mouse will be available in Graphite and Pale Grey colour options, priced at INR 15,995.

