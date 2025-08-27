Logitech names Manoj Sahay as the country head for India

Logitech has announced the appointment of Manoj Sahay as its new Country Head for India. The move underscores the company’s strategy to sharpen its focus on the Indian market, accelerate growth, and build a stronger presence in one of the world’s fastest-growing economies.

In his new role, Sahay will lead business operations and implement a market strategy tailored to Indian consumers. He brings more than two decades of leadership experience from reputed FMCG companies such as Britannia, Reckitt Benckiser, and Castrol. His expertise in consumer insights, brand building, distribution, and business growth is expected to play a crucial role in driving Logitech’s next phase of expansion in India.

Moninder Jain, VP & Head of Global Emerging Markets, Logitech, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Manoj to the Logitech family to lead our India operations. India is a top priority market for us, and Manoj’s deep understanding of consumer behaviour, honed in the competitive FMCG sector, is precisely the expertise we need. His proven ability to build brands and drive profitable growth makes him the ideal leader to steer Logitech India into its next chapter of innovation and deeper consumer connection.”

Commenting on his appointment, Sahay said, “I am honoured and excited to lead the Logitech business in India. I have a deep passion for building brands and unlocking consumer insights to deliver meaningful innovation. Logitech’s commitment to design, quality, and technology is legendary, and I am thrilled by the opportunity to apply my experience to connect our innovative products with the everyday needs of Indian consumers. I look forward to working with the talented team here to foster a culture of collaboration and performance to deliver exceptional value for our customers and partners.”

The appointment reflects Logitech’s continued focus on combining technological innovation with human-centred design. Under Sahay’s leadership, the company aims to strengthen its position across product categories, ranging from PC peripherals and gaming accessories to streaming and hybrid work solutions.

