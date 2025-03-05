LS Digital Launches DataQuark to Improve Data & Insights Capabilities

LS Digital, an integrated Digital Business Transformation (DBT) company, has announced the launch of DataQuark, a dedicated business unit focused on data measurement, analysis, and reporting. This initiative aims to help businesses effectively process and activate data for strategic growth and AI-driven transformation.

Establishing DataQuark as a Strategic Business Unit

Following strong demand for its Data & Insights services, LS Digital has established DataQuark as a standalone entity within its DBT framework. Vinay Tamboli, previously CEO of Data & Insights, will now lead DataQuark as its CEO.

The Concept Behind DataQuark

The name DataQuark is inspired by quarks, the fundamental particles in physics that form the foundation of matter. Similarly, data is the foundation of every digital enterprise. DataQuark represents the core building blocks of intelligence, helping businesses unify, analyze, and leverage data for enhanced decision-making and AI-led growth.

Commenting on the launch of DataQuark business unit, Prasad Shejale, Founder & CEO, LS Digital said, “In today’s digital-first world, businesses must do more than just collect data; they must harness its full potential. The launch of DataQuark is a natural progression in our journey, ensuring data is not only a foundational asset but a key driver of business transformation. Just as bringing in Langoor, f1studioz, and Social Panga helped strengthen the respective pillars within our DBT framework, DataQuark will now lead the charge in Data & AI. This move is an integral part of our business growth strategy underscoring our commitment to empowering brands to reach new heights of success.”

DataQuark: Transforming Data, strengthening AI Adoption

DataQuark is designed to bridge the gap between raw data and actionable intelligence, enabling businesses to enhance their AI capabilities and drive measurable outcomes. The business unit follows the “Collect – Collate – Activate” methodology, ensuring data integrity, privacy, and large-scale activation.

With a comprehensive suite of offerings, DataQuark helps businesses modernize their data infrastructure, strengthen AI adoption, and optimize marketing performance, turning data into a competitive advantage.

“Over the years, we have witnessed how Data & Insights have been instrumental in driving digital business transformation across industries. As AI continues to evolve, the role of data has never been more critical. Through DataQuark, we are building a powerful ecosystem that integrates AI-driven solutions, advanced analytics, and strategic partnerships to help brands break data silos and accelerate innovation. The demand for privacy-first, AI-ready data solutions is soaring, and DataQuark is uniquely positioned to meet this need,” said Vinay Tamboli, CEO, DataQuark.

DataQuark Services: Unlocking Business Value from Data

DataQuark provides four key services to help businesses maximize the value of their data:

- Marketing Data Infrastructure: Integrates first-party data with advertising platforms to enhance revenue generation and conversion rates.

- Business Data Infrastructure: Connects finance, marketing, operations, and sales using data lakes and streamlined engineering to improve decision-making.

- AI & ML Solutions: Delivers predictive insights, automates business processes, and enhances operational efficiency through AI-driven analytics.

- Data and AI Readiness: Prepares organizations for AI adoption through audits, strategy development, and tailored implementation frameworks.

These services enable businesses to strengthen data-driven decision-making and accelerate AI transformation.

