L&T Semiconductor and IBM Signs R&D Partnership

At the SEMICON India 2024 event, L&T Semiconductor Technologies Limited announced ongoing discussions with IBM to collaborate on research and development for advanced processor design. The potential partnership aims to develop processors for edge devices, hybrid cloud systems, and sectors such as mobility, industrial, energy, and servers.

Focus on Semiconductor Innovation

L&T Semiconductor Technologies Limited, an India-based global semiconductor product company, seeks to build a diverse portfolio of smart devices across multiple verticals. IBM, a leader in silicon and processor development, will bring its expertise to this collaboration, which is expected to focus on innovation, functionality, and performance.

Supporting India’s Semiconductor Ambitions

The collaboration would contribute to India's goal of developing competitive semiconductor technologies for the global market, with an emphasis on creating reliable, secure, and scalable computing solutions for a wide range of applications.

“This is one of the most exciting times in the history of technology, specifically India's semiconductor tech ecosystem. Semiconductors are changing how all industries operate and reimagining how conventional architecture is being designed and used. L&T Semiconductor Technologies Limited proudly stands at the forefront of semiconductor innovation, pioneering a new era with our commitment to facilitating digital transformation and driving sustainability. The goal of our work with IBM is to harness our cutting-edge semiconductor design technology and IBM’s advanced processors to forge next-gen technology products,” said Sandeep Kumar, CEO, of L&T Semiconductor Technologies Ltd.

“Our collaboration with L&T Semiconductor Technologies would be part of our continued commitment to enhance India’s digital transformation and economic growth through advanced AI processor design and solutions. Leveraging our collective strengths and advanced capabilities, we are dedicated to working with key public and private collaborators to advance what’s next in semiconductor and processor design technologies,” said Mukesh Khare, General Manager, of IBM Semiconductors and Vice President, of Hybrid Cloud Research at IBM.

“This relationship would bring together our innovative capabilities and IBM's deep expertise in semiconductor processors and development. By working together, we aim to accelerate the development of new solutions for India and the global markets,” said Jayant Damodar Patil, Advisor to CMD, L&T.



“Semiconductors are the driving force behind the AI revolution, delivering the essential processing power that propels innovation. IBM India is excited to explore the opportunity to collaborate with L&T in advancing the semiconductor industry and accelerating innovation through our technical expertise. As a leader in semiconductor and processor design, we are committed to contributing to the growth of India's semiconductor sector,” said Sandip Patel, Managing Director of IBM India and South Asia.

L&T Semiconductor Technologies and IBM Align to Advance Processor Development

The partnership between L&T Semiconductor Technologies Limited and IBM reflects a joint commitment to advancing the design and development of cutting-edge processors that meet regulatory standards and deliver competitive products for global markets.

IBM's Previous Collaboration on High-Performance Computing in India

Earlier this year, IBM signed a memorandum of understanding with the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), a part of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), to form a joint working group. This initiative aims to accelerate the design and manufacturing of processors for High-Performance Computing (HPC) in India.

