L&T; Technology Services Launches LTTS Experience Zone in Bengaluru

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) has launched its new LTTS Experience Zone at its Bengaluru design hub. This AI-driven space, built on the NVIDIA AI platform, aims to support clients in sectors like Mobility and Technology, providing interactive environments for exploring AI-driven solutions.

Features of the LTTS Experience Zone

The LTTS Experience Zone enables visitors to experience live demonstrations, engage with interactive displays, and consult with experts. It showcases NVIDIA AI’s applications across sectors, presenting AI-driven solutions addressing industry challenges.

Healthcare Solutions Powered by NVIDIA AI

In healthcare, LTTS’s Software Defined Architectures, developed with NVIDIA Holoscan and NVIDIA IGX, are designed to support AI-based diagnostics and real-time data analysis. These tools aim to improve diagnostic accuracy, increase efficiency, and enhance healthcare access in underserved regions.

Telecommunications Advancements Through AI

LTTS is incorporating generative AI and NVIDIA solutions to enhance connectivity and 5G integration in the telecommunications sector. These solutions aim to improve network resilience and broaden communication capabilities in urban and rural areas through services that cover design to deployment.

Mobility Segment Initiatives

For Mobility, the LTTS and NVIDIA collaboration is expected to deliver advanced solutions focused on safety, automation, and predictive maintenance. These AI solutions will support operational efficiency and passenger safety within the mobility sector.

Investment in AI Skill Development

LTTS is training over 1,000 engineers on NVIDIA software, including the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform to further AI adoption. This upskilling initiative aims to accelerate AI-driven innovation, equipping LTTS with the capabilities to address complex challenges across industries.

“We are excited to launch the LTTS Experience Zone, which underscores LTTS’ dedication to innovation and leadership in technology,” said Abhishek Sinha, Executive Director and President of Medical, Smart World & Functions, L&T Technology Services. “In today’s fast-paced world, every customer seeks real-time AI solutions for critical areas such as surgery, shop floor operations, commuting experience, and connectivity. Our partnership with NVIDIA empowers us to deliver these cutting-edge solutions. This centre will be a pivotal hub for collaboration and exploration, propelling advancements in the Tech and Mobility sectors that impact billions of lives globally.”

“Embracing generative AI is essential for unlocking the next wave of innovation, with India poised to establish technological sovereignty with homegrown solutions. The launch of LTTS' AI Experience Zone, leveraging the NVIDIA AI platform, creates an immersive space for exploring transformative AI applications across industries,” said Vishal Dhupar, MD, Asia South, NVIDIA.

The LTTS Experience Zone will soon be opened for industry experts, partners, and customers for guided tours, demonstrations, and discussions.

