L&T-Vyoma Partners SRIT India to Launch Sovereign Cloud for GovTech and HealthTech

Larsen & Toubro-Vyoma, the AI-ready cloud and hyperscale data centre business vertical of L&T, has entered into a strategic partnership with Bengaluru-based SRIT India Ltd to deliver sovereign, India-localised cloud services for government and mission-critical use cases. The collaboration brings together Vyoma’s MeitY-compliant cloud infrastructure with SRIT’s long-standing expertise in large-scale e-health, e-governance, telecom and public-sector systems.

Advertisment

At the centre of the partnership is SRIT Cloud, a sovereign cloud platform powered by Vyoma. The platform is designed to address requirements around data sovereignty, high availability and operational trust for public, joint and private sector organisations, particularly in sectors such as governance, healthcare, national security and telecommunications.

Integrated application-to-infrastructure model

Under the agreement, SRIT will offer a fully integrated application-to-infrastructure stack built on Vyoma’s sovereign cloud and hyperscale capabilities. The combined offering is intended to support high-growth digital public services by enabling responsive scalability, reduced downtime and improved performance for mission-critical systems. It also aims to shorten deployment timelines for SRIT’s established platforms across healthcare, urban governance, intelligent transport management and telecom.

SRIT plans to make its entire portfolio available through a cloud-delivered model. This includes its e-health systems certified under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission and the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals, which will now be offered as software-as-a-service. Hospitals, clinics, laboratories and government institutions will be able to adopt these platforms with lower upfront costs and reduced operational complexity.

Advertisment

In parallel, SRIT’s GovTech applications, covering areas such as automated building plan approvals, municipal governance, fire permit systems and smart transport, will be delivered through SaaS, PaaS and IaaS models on SRIT Cloud, powered by Vyoma.

Focus on sovereignty, reliability and scale

Commenting on the partnership, Seema Ambastha, Chief Executive – Larsen & Toubro-Vyoma, said: “This partnership combines our sovereign cloud infrastructure with SRIT’s proven expertise in GovTech and HealthTech. Together, we are enabling secure, high-performance cloud services built in India, for India, thus advancing the nation’s most critical digital missions.”

Dr Madhu Nambiar, Founder and Managing Director of SRIT India Ltd, added: “Partnering with Vyoma gives us a sovereign, high-reliability cloud foundation to deliver integrated solutions with assured performance, faster rollouts and proactive risk mitigation, strengthening our ability to serve millions of citizens and thousands of institutions securely and efficiently.”

Advertisment

Supporting national digital priorities

As India accelerates the adoption of cloud-based governance platforms and digital health ecosystems, the Vyoma–SRIT collaboration aligns closely with national priorities around data localisation, availability of critical systems and affordable digital transformation. By combining application platforms with sovereign infrastructure, the partnership establishes a comprehensive service model for GovTech and HealthTech, reflecting the growing emphasis on trusted, India-hosted cloud services for public digital infrastructure.

Read More:

The channel reset of 2025: how system integrators rewired growth and margins

NetApp India Partner Awards FY25 announced