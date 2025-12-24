NetApp India Partner Awards FY25 announced

NetApp has announced the winners of the NetApp India Partner Awards FY25, recognising India partners for their contributions to customer success and innovation across intelligent data infrastructure deployments. The awards highlight partner efforts in key areas such as AI, cyber resilience, data infrastructure modernisation, and cloud transformation.

Recognising partner contribution to digital transformation

The awards come at a time when India’s digital transformation market continues to expand, driven by enterprise demand for secure and intelligent data infrastructure. As organisations increasingly rely on data to support innovation, partners play a critical role in helping convert information into actionable insights while ensuring security and resilience.

According to NetApp, the FY25 award winners have supported the company’s vision and strategy by enabling enterprises to address complex transformation requirements across industries.

Alignment with refreshed partner strategy

The recognition also builds on the recent refresh of the NetApp Partner Sphere programme. The updated programme is designed to accelerate partner growth across Asia Pacific through focused partner development, incentive-based recognition, and services-ready enablement, strengthening partner competitiveness in the region.

Executive perspective on partner ecosystem

Congratulating the award winners, Hitesh Joshi, Director of Partners and Alliances at NetApp, said the partners’ focus on customer value and innovation continues to strengthen the company’s ecosystem. He added that NetApp remains committed to working closely with partners and equipping them with the capabilities needed to support enterprise growth in the intelligent data era.

Partner responses highlight collaboration focus

Partners acknowledged the recognition as reinforcement of their collaboration with NetApp. Representatives from Swan Solutions & Services and Binary Global highlighted the role of the partnership in delivering secure, scalable, and modern data infrastructure solutions aligned with enterprise digital and AI initiatives.

NetApp India Partner Awards FY25 winners

Partner of the Year – FY25

Binary Global Ltd. and Swan Solutions & Services Pvt. Ltd.

Rising Star Partner of the Year – FY25

Orient Technologies Ltd.

Customer Retention Partner of the Year – FY25

Hitachi Systems India Pvt. Ltd.

Innovation Partner of the Year – FY25

Hitachi Systems India Pvt. Ltd.

Technical Impact Partner of the Year – FY25

V5 Techsol India LLP

Public Sector Partner of the Year – FY25

Paramatrix Info Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Enterprise Partner of the Year – FY25

Swan Solutions & Services Pvt. Ltd.

Value Creation Distributor of the Year – FY25

Tech Data Advanced Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Emerging Partner of the Year – FY25

Beetel Teletech Limited

Strategic Partner of the Year – FY25

Wysetek Systems Technologists Pvt. Ltd.